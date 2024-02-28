Relationships Grow Stronger For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 29, 2024

February 29, 2024 is the celebrated day that defines the concept of Leap Year. There is nothing typical about this day.

For three zodiac signs, we may find kernels of great wisdom to be gleaned from the transits that help this day shine in its unique and magnificent way.

What we may notice happening on this day is that due to transits like the Moon opposite Jupiter and Mercury in harmony with Jupiter, we are very interested in things like 'the big picture.'

Jupiter's big influence over us helps us to see that vision. It also instills in us the idea of what we need to do to succeed in making this 'big picture' a beautiful picture.

That's where we finely tune our focus to love and romance.

The astrology of February 29 sets in motion the power to grow and strive in our love relationships. While this idea is always there, in the background — if we are serious about the relationship we're in — we might find a special feeling in the air during this Leap Year Day of February 29.

While Moon opposite Jupiter and Mercury and Jupiter are in the sky, these three zodiac signs will feel almost compelled to concentrate on working to bring out the best strategies so that this love affair can last a lifetime.

Relationships grow stronger for three zodiac signs on February 29, 2024:

1. Leo

You've come to know that you love the person you've chosen to spend your life with. Because you've been through so much with them, you've seen good times and not such good times.

What occurs to you on February 29, 2024, is that you aren't enamored with the drama of previous times. You want to secure your relationship with this person, free of drama.

You are being influenced by the transits of the Moon opposite Jupiter and Mercury and Jupiter. What they are doing to you is inspiring you to see yourself as someone who is less focused on drama and theatrics as you are someone who wants it to work and last. You want this romance to grow as you've seen how easily it can fall into 'arrears,' so to speak.

What's going on during Moon opposite Jupiter and Mercury with Jupiter is that you feel compelled to act for the sake of the future. Jupiter's energy tends to have you projecting into the future.

You want those dreams to be realistic but loving with your partner's consent. You'll see that the two of you are down for it all. This means as much to them as it does to you, and you'll find that this day brings much happy agreement.

2. Virgo

You have already concluded that there is no such thing as perfection, especially regarding love and partnership. There's so much more to it than meets the eye, Virgo, and on February 29, 2024, you see it. You see it so clearly that it makes you giddy with joy because you have finally freed yourself from the perfection trap.

Idealism has only disappointed you, so what's the point in idealizing someone who can only ever be a person? Your person happens to be both imperfect and fantastically wonderful, much like your own self. It will be on this day, during the transits of Moon opposite Jupiter and Mercury and Jupiter, you warm to the idea that perhaps imperfections do the trick for you.

This turn of events is a life changer for you, Virgo, as you can finally see your partner and the relationship as having someone to go somewhere realistic. This day is pleasant and funny because you feel the weight is being removed from your shoulders.

From this day forward, you will no longer hold your partner up to such rigorous and idealistic standards. What you create by doing this is access to a love that can grow and grow.

3. Sagittarius

Of course, your love relationship will grow during the transits of Moon opposite Jupiter and Mercury with Jupiter on February 29, 2024, because this is the only natural next move as you've begun healing yourself.

Now, you're seeing how this healing manifests in the world. In your case, Sagittarius, this day has you seeing that you were in your way when it came to understanding the love in your life. Now, well, the sky is the limit.

Because of your change, you are more yourself. You are truer, freer, happier and more willing to accept your partner's reality. Gone are the days when you hold them to unrealistic concepts, as you've learned that this is merely your self-protection at work. You have figured that if they can't live up to your ideal, you can 'get out safely' and with a good excuse.

What you'll find on this day, February 29, 2024, is that love is worth the investment, even if that investment is paid in vulnerability and exposure.

You've needed this raw, emotional exposure because you've always wanted to live a full and loving life. Your partner sees this and adds to the idea that the two of you are here to grow together, not apart. This is a great day to trust in fate. This is a good day for knowing that love is everything you've ever wanted it to be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.