3 Zodiac Signs Feel Spiritually Wiser On February 27, 2024

The most interesting thing about late February is that so many of us find ourselves at a place where we have to take stock of what got us here and where we're going. There's something very 'no excuses' about this time of the year. On February 27, 2024, three zodiac signs are going to learn that the progress they need to make relies upon an inner strength that might only be called 'spiritual.'

We are tapping into the source at this point, and the reason why is because we want to be happy. We are no longer enamored with our bad habits. We can no longer justify why we do this, that, or the other thing, especially if those results are less than what we want. We are ready to face ourselves in the mirror, ready to do the interior work, ready to spiritually tackle what needs to be done so that we can continue on as happy, 'light' people.

One of the transits that may start the process is Mars square Jupiter, which will show us that we have a choice. We can go about things in our old style, getting nowhere, fooling ourselves and making little progress. We can take it upon ourselves to become one with the forces that be and strive for inner peace and personal truth.

February 27, 2024, will have three zodiac signs feeling much wiser spiritually about their choices as the day progresses.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

One of the triggers that makes a person change something for the better is the idea of looking deeply at what really and truly doesn't work for them. On February 27, 2024, you will go through one such 'dark night of the soul.' with the help of transits such as Mars square Jupiter and the Libra Moon, you will discover within yourself the change that must take place, and you will set it in motion.

This is a very sensitive time in your life, and you know it won't be easy. Your determination and drive will get you through that dark night, as there is no purpose to go through all of this without a plan. You plan to become wise and healthy. This will require you to do some very intense soul-searching, all of which you can mentally do. In fact, you are eager.

This day lets you know that you are not a slave to your fear, nor are you keeping yourself back. You may not have the same self-destructive drive as you once did in your youth. Now that you are older, you crave the peace that comes with good choices and a healthy lifestyle. You are no longer a slave to your desires. You have risen above, and on February 27, 2024, you will be able to feel good about being the person you've evolved into.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Life has shown you that in the long run, your choices bring you the good or the bad and that while we're not responsible for every single thing that happens to us, we are part and parcel of how we perceive what occurs in our lives. You'll find that during the Libra Moon on February 27, 2024, you're about ready to own up to your past actions to finally lay them by the wayside.

Letting go of the past makes up literally all of the freedom you'll be experiencing on this day and in the days to come. You did it, Leo. You set yourself free. You did it by accepting that making mistakes is part of what happens in life and that there is no point in rehashing them, again and again, just to punish yourself. What you will experience on this day is renewal. It's authentic, it's lasting, and you'll know that you did the right thing.

You are no longer attached to the idea that you must be any particular way. You've played into people's expectations, and you identified with lifestyles that weren't necessarily of your choosing. Now, you're at the place in your life where the most seductive thing you can think of is personal peace. You are not a slave to your desires. This liberates you in body, mind and spirit.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The one thing you've always had in your life is a spiritual path. Whether it's a religious path or an esoteric journey, you've never known a day in your life where you are not tapping into the invisible layer. This makes you happy and lets you know that there's always a place of peace for you to enter should you need this kind of escape. You are a visionary of sorts, and you rely on the 'inner world' for inspiration.

Because of this day's transit, Mars square Jupiter, you will see that you have a choice: you can overthink a situation that takes you far from your spiritual journey because it seems 'cool, ' or you can weigh the value of the 'coolness' that you perceive on this day and stay true to yourself. You will choose the latter. While certain things seem fun and sure to bring you interesting experiences, right now, you're on a different journey. If you are honest with yourself, you'll admit that during Mars square Jupiter, you don't need the distractions.

You don't need praise or acceptance from others. As long as you accept yourself and believe in yourself, that's all that matters right now. On February 27, 2024, you will see that this is only the beginning. You've discovered something wondrous, a fountain of enlightening thoughts. This, to you, is the best of all possible scenarios, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.