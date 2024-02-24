3 Zodiac Signs Stand Up For Themselves On February 25, 2024

On this day, February 25, 2024, we will learn that it's OK to stand up for ourselves, and while some of us might learn this lesson the hard way, what we'll be able to appreciate at the end of the day is that it was worth it.

Sometimes, we notice that if we don't stand up for ourselves in our relationships, others really do take advantage. During this day's Gibbous Moon transit, we feel it's finally time to do something about that.

During the Gibbous Moon, we are starting to feel a little more brave about saying the meaningful things that need to be heard by a romantic partner or by a friend.

If we are one of the three zodiac signs spoken about here on February 25, 2024, we may have held back to make it easy or convenient for the other person.

The lesson learned on this day, during the Gibbous Moon, is that while it's nice to be kind, we have to think about ourselves, too.

We will put ourselves first on this day, not because we need to be first, but because the second place just won't do, not with this particular situation.

We know ourselves. Even if we aren't strong enough to fully stand up and fight for ourselves, we know that on this day, February 25, 2024, we need to let it be known that, in this case, we must come first.

Three zodiac signs learn to stand up for themselves on February 25, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are a very brave person, Gemini. You have settled for a life that allows you to be yourself while supporting the hopes and dreams of the person you love. While you like playing the role of 'the hero' in their lives, you've also started to see that they are taking advantage of your generosity of spirit. While this may not be conscious on their part, what's happening is that you've begun to take a back seat, much to your detriment.

On February 25, 2024, you'll notice that this really does bother you. You have no problem whatsoever being the supportive partner. Still, it will be during the Gibbous Moon that you start to notice that you're literally becoming 'number two' in the relationship. It's not as though you need to be the star of the show, but you aren't ready to accept your role as 'audience member.' This is supposed to be a relationship, and you're starting to feel invisible.

Because of the Gibbous Moon, you'll want to let your partner know that you need to put yourself up there with them. You don't necessarily need to be number one, but you do need them to know that you are unhappy with being 'this far behind.' This day has you showing your partner that you need certain things. This may present as you putting yourself first regarding certain actions and ideas.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have always been more than happy to share the responsibilities of a relationship and do your part of the chores, etc. You are happy to be with the person you are in love with, and you feel gratitude that this person is in your life. The one thing that has started to bother you is that on February 25, 2024, you will pick up on the idea that this person no longer needs you or that they can 'do it all' themselves.

First of all, this is not necessarily true. What's going on is that your romantic partner has developed their sense of individuality, and they are not as needy as they once were. What's gone on is that you depended on their neediness to give yourself a purpose. During the Gibbous Moon, you will discover they need you less but love you twice as much.

At first, this may bug you, but you'll adapt and learn to grow with it. What have you been putting yourself first on February 25, 2024? It isn't so much about 'being first' but more about accepting that you've always been first. It's just a new way of looking at how to be first, as you are always number one to the person you are in a relationship with — no worries there, Libra.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Rather than break the door down and demand to be the center of attention on this day, February 25, 2024, you will use the energy available, which comes in the form of the Gibbous Moon. You will rationalize what's happening and what you are feeling. What's going on is that you feel your partner has gotten ahead of you and that, in their success, they've somehow demoted you to second person.

This, of course, is something that exists only in your mind, as you are not being demoted, nor are you unappreciated. What you are, however, is competitive, and that's just fine. If you can compartmentalize your feelings in a way that has you understanding that you are still equals, you'll be fine. It's hard to do this during the Gibbous Moon, so give yourself ample time to get used to it.

If you end up speaking out and showing your partner that you can put yourself first in their lives, then that's OK, too. Understand this: no matter what you say or how you feel, your partner is there to understand you — and accept you. If you have a problem, they will work with you. If you need to feel safe, they will shelter you. If you need to place yourself ahead of them, they will move out of your way so that you can feel content.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.