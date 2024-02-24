The 3 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love & Breakup Peacefully Before The End Of The Week

It would be nice to think that nobody is really going to break up this week, but think about it. How could that be possible? Love is never a sure thing. While it sure does feel good when we're in it, we are certainly experienced enough to know that sometimes, that sure thing doesn't last. It will be during the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, that we come to see the ending of our relationships if we are of the three zodiac signs mentioned here at this time.

Transit-wise, we're looking at a few very obvious troublemakers. The thing about troublemakers is that oftentimes, they exist for a reason. In our case, the reason is to get us to move. If we are unsatisfied or unhappy with our love relationship, then what's the point in staying, especially if we've done our best to make it work? When it doesn't work, we know it. We're not dummies — not at this point.

So, with Venus square Jupiter, Mercury conjunct Saturn, Venus sextile Node, and Mercury opposite Lilith. We have to admit that something is going on, cosmically. We don't get transits like this lined up here and live to tell as a story of a saved relationship. We're on a trajectory here that shows that we need healing, not more 'trying.' It's all going to work out. First, we need to get to step one: breaking up.

These three zodiac signs who fall out of love decide to end their relationship peacefully beginning February 26 - March 3, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's coming up for you during the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, is an argument with such substance that you won't be able to look away as you and your partner bring something up that needs to be spoken about. This is the week when you feel things could change. For that change to occur, you will both have to cross certain unspoken boundaries. The scary part is that once crossed, there's no going back.

A lot of healing energy is taking place this week, especially with Venus sextile Node working its magic. The surprising part is that the healing is what you see taking place 'after' the breakup occurs. Did you even know you were headed toward a breakup, Virgo? Probably not. Once certain things are out in the open, you may find that ending the relationship is the only realistic thing to do.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 26, 28, March 2, 3. Venus square Jupiter, Venus sextile Node. Keep an eye out for what you feel during these days and transits, Virgo. This week has you looking deeply into your psyche, and you'll be required to tell yourself the truth. It will be this discovered truth that will lead you to break up with your partner and to know that this is, indeed, the right move to make.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may find that during the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, you could lose your temper and become completely unhinged, which is not what you want to do as you would like for the people in your life to think of you as always in control of your own emotions. This goes doubly so for the effect you want over your partner. You don't want this person to think you are impulsive or frantic, mainly because you might think about ending the relationship. You want them to know this isn't just a flight of fancy.

Because of transits like Mercury opposite Lilith, you might want to make it 'very clear' to the person you are with that you are no longer interested in continuing with them as a romantic couple. However, this transit may make you feel as though you need to defend yourself before you are even attacked, which reads as flighty, temperamental and surly.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 26, 27, 29, and March 1. Venus sextile Node and Mercury opposite Lilith. Take heed of your pacing during this time, Scorpio. If you have something in mind, then take your time letting your partner in on your thoughts. Remember who they were to you, even if they are not the same person to you now. Respect their heart so that you can remove yourself without damaging them.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, gives you everything you'll need to wrap your mind around the idea that you need to end the relationship you're in, as you've come to accept that it's no longer working. You did your best, and so did they. Now, the only apparent thing is that the two of you really get on each other's nerves. This has to end, and you both know it very well.

With Saturn showing you exactly what you don't like about the relationship, you will find that there is no turning back. Your thinking and perception have changed. Once that happens, you can't go back to being the person who once loved the one you are with. Time has eroded the relationship. As sad as it feels to you right now, you can see that the future can be a happy place if you're able to just get through this week.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 28, 29, March 2, 3. Mercury conjunct Saturn, Mercury opposite Lilith. What's nice about this breakup is that it's mutual and that you will both definitely remain friends. In fact, this is more than likely what you were originally. When it got romantic, you both figured that's where it should be. But time has shown you that this is not true. Mercury opposite Lilith reminds you that you do love this person. You just can't live with them anymore.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.