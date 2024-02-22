Relationships Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 23, 2024

We have a beautiful day ahead of us, as February 23, 2024, shows us the true value of honest and open communication. What we might have been afraid to discuss with our romantic partner suddenly seems doable.

We have come to a place with our partner that allows us to feel safe. We aren't going to offend them by simply being ourselves.

In fact, during this day's transit, Mercury in Pisces, we will find out just how receptive they are to us and how far that can really take the love affair.

During this transit, Mercury in Pisces, we are exceptionally sensitive and intuitive. We can read our partner's faces. We can see the subtleties in their eye movements. While we're not going out of our way to become profilers of this beloved person, we are definitely going to be picking up on the subtler aspects of their emotions. They, too, will see in us what is real and all without words.

However, once we do bring out those words, we will see that something magical is happening. We are fearless. February 23, 2024, can influence three zodiac signs in such a powerful and romantic way that we might feel as if we've stumbled upon some magical new form of communication.

The truth is, there's nothing new to it. We've had it all along. It's just being 'honed' now. It turns out that we might very well be experts.

Relationships improve for three zodiac signs who have luck in love on February 23, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you've come to understand is that nothing is predictable when it comes to your own romantic life. That goes doubly regarding the goodness the two of you can experience together.

On February 23, 2024, during the transit of Mercury in Pisces, you'll see that your partner is not only the person you want to live the rest of your life with, but they are worth it. They are so good and kind to you that why would you ever want anyone else?

What's so exquisite about this day is that you feel you've gone through a measurement of time with this person who shows you that they are, indeed, 'the one.' Nobody is like this person. While yes, of course, they have their faults — and some of them are doozies, for sure — you know that you're not exactly perfect either, so why not spend life together celebrating your imperfections?

What you'll notice happening during Mercury in Pisces is that your partner is not only agreeable but also sincere when they agree with you and your desires. They aren't just automatons who want you to be happy.

They are overjoyed to be on this path with you. If you're happy, they're so glad, but they are truly happy. It's not just a chore they perform because you alone want it. What you want, they want, and well, that certainly does work out!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because you believe that life is fickle and that change can happen at any time, you feel as though you are always prepared for the worst. An odd thing has happened to you: Scorpio. You fell in love with someone who defies all descriptions. Trust? It was instant. This person came into your life and shook it up. There was no challenge involved. They came, they saw, and they conquered your heart all the way home.

During the transit of Mercury in Pisces on February 23, 2024, both you and your romantic partner will once again defy the laws of relationship by sharing something that you know other couples don't ordinarily get into, which is, in your case, your truest of feelings. This freedom to express without fear or recrimination is exceptional. It has you believing that what you have with your partner is, indeed, beyond the beyond.

This day comes with much laughter and a very deep sense of knowing. You know each other. This is a once-in-a-lifetime understanding, and you adore each and every minute of it. Sure, you have your moments with this person. Not every one of them is pure perfection, but who cares? Days like this one, February 23, 2024, show you that with your partner by your side, you can weather any storm.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you have going for you is an almost magical reality in which you and your romantic partner can communicate with each other through thoughts and dreams. Yes, that's right.

Sometimes, the obvious isn't necessary to communicate ideas to each other. Sometimes, all it takes is picking up on a vibe. During Mercury in Pisces, on February 23, 2024, the vibrational paths are open and waiting for your transmissions.

You love the idea that you have this, as this is not the kind of sharing you can do with another individual. This is also why you can recognize what is so special about the person you're with.

During Mercury in Pisces, that recognition is even stronger. There's no denying that you and your love share a practically astral bond. You can 'feel' each other without words, without even being in the same room.

Because of the transit Mercury in Pisces, your sensitivity levels are at an all-time high. That's the nature of the transit. On February 23, 2024, you will see that this is the only possible way you can live happily, Aquarius.

You've always been unique, and so it only makes sense that your romantic partner couldn't be an ordinary person. The idea that you share a psychic bond is what really ties the two of you together, and very happily, at that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.