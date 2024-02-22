3 Zodiac Signs Release Sadness As Mercury Enters Pisces On February 23

It's very easy to fall into the trap that makes us feel like we cannot trust anything or anybody. If we search for reasons to justify this, we can list a million of them. But is this really the best way to live our lives? Yes, we absolutely must use discretion and discrimination in our daily lives, as this is what rules our judgment and survival. We have to ask ourselves if perhaps we are not taking it too far.

February 23, 2024, shows us that we could very easily get stuck in a rut where our routine of not trusting anyone becomes a way of life rather than an experience of survival or judgment. During this day's transit, Mercury in Pisces, we will definitely tap into our sensitive side. Of course, that naturally puts us on edge. We want to protect our fearful hearts. Is there really a need for such fear?

During Mercury in Pisces, we will get to examine that fear and get to the bottom of it. For these three zodiac signs, this is a tall order. However, it's not an impossible request. This day allows us to investigate what's really at the bottom of these fears and lets us weigh the value of it. This may be the day that we accept that not everything is worth condemning and that, with time and effort, perhaps we can learn to trust again.

Three zodiac signs release sadness on February 23, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's an easy route to take, it's the one that has you doing what you are used to, and that always ends up with you doubting the people you love and falling into the trap where you trust no one. You know that this one's on you, Aries and that you've used the idea of mistrust as a crutch. You want to be a loving and caring person, but your life experience has shown you that it's just plain hard to trust another human being.

However, on February 23, 2024, you will have a chance to work with the energy that comes off of the transit Mercury in Pisces. Because this is such a sensitive event, you will become very aware that this lack of trust has become a living thing in your life.

This living thing cannot take over, as it most certainly has. You will see that you are no longer in control of yourself. As soon as you recognize this, as you will during Mercury in Pisces, you will begin the process of change.

It's one thing to be aware of and on your guard. It's another thing to live life as you have been living, which is totally lacking trust in just about anyone. This day has you understanding that it really is up to you and that if you search your soul, you'll find that this lack of trust is NOT helping you. You no longer wish to wear the chains of this kind of fear. On February 23, 2024, you will begin the process of freeing yourself from a lack of trust.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've noticed that you've missed out on opportunities because you convinced yourself that the people who've offered you those chances can't be trusted. How you came to that conclusion is something that you, yourself, might not even be able to understand, as this lack of trust is more of a way of life than it is an actual intuitive skill.

That's where this day changes. It is all up to you, Taurus. During Mercury in Pisces on February 23, 2024, you'll see that your lack of trust has become an inability. That is something you can't stand thinking about. How on earth did you become your own greatest obstacle? You will meditate on this topic during the day. You'll find that it's something you can and will work with.

The truth is that you don't want to be the slave of mistrust. You don't want to think that there's something in you that prevents you from experiencing life as it should be experienced. While you feel it's the right thing when you watch out for your heart. You don't get involved if the signs around you instill fear; how much of it is real? How much is preemptive defense? This day has you shedding the skin of mistrust, slowly but surely.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While trust has never come easy to you, Virgo, it will be on this day, February 23, 2024, that you figure out that you've been way too defensive and that your lack of trust has become the very thing that prevents you from having some great experiences in life. During the transit of Mercury in Pisces, you will tap into a side of yourself that craves sensitivity. You can't hole up forever, fearing that someone will enter and perhaps. Give you an experience.

What Mercury in Pisces comes to show you is that you have to take a chance if you are to experience this life as it's meant to be lived. You want the joy. Yes, of course, you fear the disappointment, but that's life, Virgo. It comes with its ups and downs. All of it is something beautiful. Life is beautiful even in its pain because this is our one life. We need to get up, get out there, and experience it.

February 23, 2024, is the day you decide that even if it takes place in 'baby steps,' then it must happen. That refers to your taking chances on people and going out of your way to crush some of that lack of trust.

There's a world of fun out there waiting for you. During Mercury in Pisces, you will realize that getting past the distrust is your ticket to new and amazing experiences. It's time to throw off the chains that hold you back. It's time to start living, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.