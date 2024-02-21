Pisces Season Brings Big Changes In Love — What To Expect Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Welcome to Pisces season, which seems to always come to us just when we need it. This is a time for great change and great revelation. We are thinkers during this season; we use our minds and work in tandem with our intuition. Each zodiac sign incorporates a bit of Pisces within it and is duly influenced by the traits that come along with this sign.

In love, we feel the need to strengthen our emotional bonds; this is a time for new relationships and renewed views. While we may give ourselves over to idealism or even escapism, we will learn that in love, we must pay attention to both reality and the idea of boundaries.

We will see how Pisces season affects our careers during this time as well. Here's a season that really has us wondering if what we are doing is right for us. This season has us doing some serious self-reflecting. While we may feel an extraordinary desire to be creative, we must also be very aware of overdoing it during this time.

Because we are idealistic, we tend to become perfectionists, and for some of us, when we don't create what we set out to create, we get lazy and throw in the towel. Because Pisces is a dualistic zodiac sign, as in the Two Fishes, there will be moments of great indecision, even confusion.

Still, all in all, this is the time for upgraded health and mindfulness. We are strong during the Pisces season, and we will go over the effects of the season for each zodiac sign, as well as which transits will be most influential as per each sign.

Pisces Season love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from now until March 20, 2024:

Aries

It's looking as though the season of Pisces, February 19 - March 20, 2024, is going to bring you into a brand new view of yourself, and so much of it has to do with lessons learned from your past relationships and your ability to grow into the present. You are also aware that you're soon going to be walking into your season of Aries.

That always gives you that extra jolt of power, and Pisces season isn't really that different. While you are totally different in personality, there's much that you have in common, and you will spend this season preparing yourself for something great that is to come in your relationship as soon as Aries season arrives. Your power of positivity is at an all-time high — good for you, Aries!

Key ideas for the season: Preparation, getting ready for big changes, knowing good things are to come, feeling Spring-like, hope, big plans, education, learning new things, wanting to be your best, feeling amorous and risky.

Most loving days: February 22, 27, March 9, 10.

Notable transits: February 22 - Venus conjunction Mars, 25 - Venus square Jupiter, 27 - Mars square Jupiter. March 1 - Venus sextile Node, 6 - Mars sextile Node, 9 - Mars square Uranus, 10 - Mercury in Aries, 20 - Sun in Aries.

Taurus

Things are definitely progressing for you during February 19 - March 20, 2024, and during Pisces season of '24, you'll set up a few goals for yourself which might be hard to attain but are not impossible. You like putting the pressure on yourself. As long as it's you who's putting the pressure on, you can deal with it. Nodal energy comes at you with the power of great healing, and you'll be able to let go of a few bad habits happily. This is a great season for you, Taurus. You are definitely in your power now.

Key ideas for the season: Idealism, desire, fun, wanting to make something better of your love life, trying new things, giving up the past, leaving bad habits behind, committing to a healthy lifestyle, being there for the one you love, owning your actions.

Most loving days: February 22, 24, 25. March 1, 7.

Notable transits: February 22 - Venus conjunction Mars, 25 - Venus square Jupiter. March 1 - Venus sextile Node, 7 - Sun opposite Lilith, 11 - Venus in Pisces.

Gemini

From February 19 - March 20, 2024, you'll finally feel at ease with the idea of loving and loving another person. It's as if you've got something out of your system, and now that the heartbreak is over, you feel as though Pisces season is really here for you to experience a fun kind of love and relationship. You are creative and influential during this time as well, as others look up to you and consider you to be an expert in your field.

Key ideas for the season: Loving yourself, being able to admit that you are good, trying your best, loving another person, dedicating yourself to health and lifestyle change, owning change and transformation, allowing the healing to take place.

Most loving days: February 24, 27, March 3, 4, 19.

Notable transits: February 23 - Mercury in Pisces, 24 - Full Moon in Pisces, 28 - Mercury conjunct Saturn, March 3 - Mercury opposite Lilith, 4 - Mercury sextile Uranus, 8 - Mercury conjunct Neptune, 19 - Mercury conjunct Node.

Cancer

Whatever held you back is now something that you not only have licked but is part of the past that you are presently escaping. From February 19 - March 20, 2024, you will come into your power, Cancer, as so many things start to make sense for you, especially when it comes to your love life. You are not settling for less this time around, and during Pisces season, you will be trusting your gut, even if you feel overly sensitive at times. You are number one, and you know it. This is how you work the magic from February 19 - March 20, 2024.

Key ideas for the season: Falling in love, letting it happen, trusting in your partner, not giving up, letting new things into your life, considering the idea that if you are wrong, it's only one step in the process of learning, acceptance, loving life as it is, trusting that the universe is conspiring to help you.

Most loving days: February 22, 24, 25, March 10, 17.

Notable transits: February 22 - Venus conjunct Mars, 24 - Full Moon in Pisces, March 1 - Venus sextile Node, 2 - Mercury opposite Lilith, 7 - Sun opposite Lilith, 10 - New Moon in Pisces.

Leo

What a wonderful season for you to experience, and you will find that during the dates of February 19 - March 20, 2024, your life will change in ways that you never thought possible. You are finally at that place in your life where you know who is worth what to you, and while that may sound a little cold, it's not really...what's going on during Pisces season is that you have come to honor the people in your life who have remained true to you, while you've come to the place where you are absolutely ready to let go of those who have not shown the same kind of loyalty.

Key ideas for the season: Feeling free from the past, knowing that in the present, you can change your future, letting go of people that hurt you, loving the ones who have remained faithful to you, letting go of bad habits, making commitments to change, believing in the power of positive thinking.

Most loving days: February 24, 25, 28, March 9, 10, 17.

Notable transits: February 19 - Sun in Pisces, 25 - Venus square Jupiter, 28 - Sun conjunction Mercury, Sun conjunct Saturn, March 6 - Mars sextile Node, 9 - Sun sextile Uranus, 17 - Sun conjunction Neptune.

Virgo

You've never been a person who needs too much approval from others, and in this way, you've established yourself as a true original. And from February 19 - March 20, 2024, you will once again stick with your principles and fight the good fight, even if your ways are not popular. It will be during Pisces season this year that you come to understand that you don't need the approval of others while simultaneously experiencing the love of the one person who really does 'get you.'

Key ideas for the season: Standing up for your rights and beliefs, knowing that even if you were wrong, at least you were true to yourself, learning that you can do it all on your own if necessary, finding inner strength and resolve, loving yourself as you are, feeling free enough to be yourself, generosity and calm.

Most loving days: February 23, 24, March 3, 10, 11.

Notable transits: February 22 - Venus conjunct Mars, 25 - Venus square Jupiter, March 1 - Venus sextile Node, 3 - Venus square Uranus, 10 - Mercury in Aries, 11 - Venus in Pisces.

Libra

You feel as though you deserve the best. Even though you've seen that that feeling isn't necessarily something that gets rewarded just because you 'feel' it, you'll notice that during the weeks of February 19 - March 20, 2024, something amazing is happening to you, and so much of it has to do with your romantic life. What's going on is that YOU are changing, Libra. You are allowing yourself to love someone else, and it's not just them loving you anymore. This season expands your idea of love, and that can be nothing but good for you.

Key ideas for the season: Owning your charms, being seductive, knowing that you are irresistible, feeling confident, expanding your vocabulary, reading books, letting yourself be loved, trusting the person who loves you, opening yourself up and making yourself vulnerable, taking risks and chances, letting love become a reality in your life.

Most loving days: February 23, 27, March 3, 4, 7.

Notable transits: February 23 - Mercury in Pisces, 24 - Full Moon in Pisces, 27 - Mars square Jupiter, March 3 - Mercury opposite Lilith, 6 - Mars sextile Node, 7 - Sun opposite Lilith, 11 - Venus in Pisces.

Scorpio

For all the work you did prior to Pisces season coming up, you'll find that it will be during the weeks of February 19 - March 20, 2024, that you start to see some serious change in your personal life. While work is going smoothly and you feel as though your career is really starting to flourish, you'll notice that this good fortune trickles down upon your love life as well. You may find that Pisces season really shows you that you've got some incredibly loving experiences to be had.

Key ideas for the season: Getting into fantasy, letting your imagination really take over, getting creative in ways you never knew before, allowing education to come into your life, opening yourself to the ideas of others, taking suggestions, and taking control while relaxing your need for control, experiencing new ideas and concepts.

Most loving days: February 19, 20, March 9, 10, 11.

Notable transits: February 19 - Sun in Pisces, 24 - Full Moon in Pisces, 27, Mars square Jupiter, March 1 - Venus sextile Node, 10 - Mercury sextile Pluto, 19 - Mercury conjunct Node.

Sagittarius

Life has been a constant process of change for you, Sagittarius, and as Pisces season opens its arms to you, you'll see that. February 19 - March 20, 2024, the world of love will finally be very clear to you. You may have found love in the past, but mental health issues tainted that love, and now, with help and loving guidance, you'll see that love really is a part of your life and that you can trust in it. Pisces season brings out your vulnerability, but it also lets you trust in it, as it should.

Key ideas for the season: Getting to the heart of the matter, finding out where you've been hurt, working with what you have, releasing regret, finding new love, adoring the person you are 'as' you are, making new friends, enjoying the weather, planning voyages and adventures, being social for the first time in a long while, spending less time alone.

Most loving days: February 22, 23, 24, 25, March 3, 11.

Notable transits: February 22 - Venus conjunct Mars, 24 - Full Moon in Pisces, 25 - Venus square Jupiter, 27 - Mars square Jupiter, March 1 - Sun sextile Jupiter, 3, Mercury opposite Lilith, Venus square Uranus, 11 - Venus in Pisces.

Capricorn

There are times when you feel as though your entire life is one big romantic mistake, and then Pisces season rolls around from February 19 - March 20, 2024, and what it shows you is that it's never too late. And that applies to you, Capricorn, as what you may notice happening during this time is that you don't have to lock into previous ways of thinking, even if all this applies to the same partner you've been with all this time. Something fresh and new is discovered in your relationship, and as much as it surprises you, it's very real and should be explored and enjoyed.

Key ideas for the season: Allowing forgiveness to enter your relationship, finding the good in the person you are with, knowing that you are trying your best, new experiences, crazy ideas that are worth investigating, loving experience, kissing the past goodbye, veering towards better health and new, healthier habits.

Most loving days: February 22, 23, 28, March 10.

Notable transits: February 23 - Mercury in Pisces, 28 - Mercury conjunct Saturn, March 4 - Mercury sextile Uranus, 10 - Mercury in Aries.

Aquarius

While you may be telling your romantic partner to hang on and wait a bit longer, you'll find that during Pisces season, February 19 - March 20, 2024, your focus will be more on creativity than on love, even though it is love that inspires you. What this season brings out in you is the desire to get down to business and waste no more time. You are overjoyed that your partner is there and that the love is rock solid. Now, you need them to understand that you need to express this love in creative works. They'll be fine with it all, as they know you very well.

Key ideas for the season: Complete dedication to creative acts, inspiration, artistic and literary feats of accomplishment, excellence and the pursuit of better things, healthy choices, mental health efforts, idealism, perfectionism, being careful not to overdo it, balance, affection and desire.

Most loving days: February 24, 25, March 1, 9, 17.

Notable transits: February 24 - Full Moon in Pisces, March 1 - Venus sextile Node, 7 - Sun opposite Lilith, 9 - Mars square Uranus, 19 - Mercury conjunct Node.

Pisces

Your season is as joyous as it always is, as you are one of those zodiac signs who really takes pleasure in just being yourself. From February 19 - March 20, 2024, you'll find that everything fits into its proper place, including your love life and your ability to take the reins when it comes to your health. You are very dedicated to being at peace, which definitely implies that you'll be involved with meditation and spa rituals. You feel that in order to experience a full life of love and passion, you need to take care of yourself, and so you shall. You will shine like a true star during Pisces season of 2024.

Key ideas for the season: Spiritual insight, lust for life, need to know, experience and adventure, trusting in your gut feeling, going where your heart takes you, fighting the battles you choose and leaving the others behind, knowing what is right for you, feeling your power, knowing that you are making the right choice, being loving and being loved.

Most loving days: February 20, 23, March 11, 17

Notable transits: February 19 - Sun in Pisces, 23 - Mercury in Pisces, 24 - Full Moon in Pisces, March 8 - Mercury conjunct Neptune, 10 - Mercury sextile Pluto, New Moon in Pisces, 11 - Venus in Pisces, 17 - Sun conjunction Neptune.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.