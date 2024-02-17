One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On February 18, 2024

Here is each zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for February 18, 2024, while the Moon is in Cancer and the Sun is in Pisces.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

It's disappointing when people let you down, but Aries, it could also be a blessing in disguise. While it may not feel that way at the moment, a person not being there when you need them is a sign from the universe that you're ready to take on more responsibility. You may find out just how much more resourceful you can be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You've got a big, brave heart, Taurus, so you'll fearlessly tackle a new opportunity. You may be starting something new, unafraid to see what happens next. This is a courageous tarot card to receive and a sign that opportunities are coming your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Give yourself time to grieve. You may feel like you lost a war, yet you want to keep fighting. There are days when it is best to cut your losses and move on to something new. What would happen if you did finally quit? What are your long-term goals? Do you need this to get there?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

A sudden change can take you by surprise, and you may later discover a friend or family member warned you. Instead of being stubborn and choosing to ignore advice, consider it. Even if you decide not to participate in their reasons why.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

There are always patterns that happen around you. Nature is in a constant state of duplicating patterns. Today, pay attention to repeat numbers or things that seem like the universe is trying to connect with you at a high level.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's always nice to reminisce about the past and think about good friends. Friends come and go. And the good ones may leave but when they return it's as though you were forever still in touch.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Someone may not be saying all that they need to say. Be mindful to pay attention to your intuition. When you sense someone isn't being honest, confront the problem and discover why.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Self-doubt happens to everyone. This is why it's good to have a game plan in place. If you don't have one, start small. Then you can refer to your list. Planning to succeed is essential.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your heart is filled with love and pride today. Count your blessings. Aim to enjoy one thing that pleases you and brings you joy. Don't let the day go by without having some sort of fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Moments and seasons of waiting and stillness are not without purpose. While to the physical eye, it can seem like bland old waiting, but much crucial preparation can occur. Whatever the case, lean into your current state of life. You may find it beneficial to widen your view and soak up where you are now, even if it's not where you want to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Sometimes, stepping back is the best thing you can do. In your silence, you're able to think. In the absence of other people, you can slow down and feel your own thoughts and emotions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have everything you need to succeed. Remember, time is fleeting, and you never will be exactly where you are again. So, while the deeply dark clouds might captivate your attention, shift your eyes to the rainbow occasionally. Find hope in change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.