Horoscope For February 18, 2024 — The Moon Enters Cancer

The Moon will enter the sweet zodiac sign of Cancer on February 18, 2024, and it encourages spending time at home, cooking comfort food and mother our inner child. Here's what this means for all zodiac signs in astrology this Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aim for more quality time with the people you love. The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of home and family. This is a time for cooking and culinary pursuits. Use your talents for baking or roasting and create a nice dinner to share with your loved ones at home for a quiet evening in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Go dark on social media for a day, Taurus. It's time to unplug and enjoy real-life conversations and interactions. The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of communication. This is a great day for talking with a friend over the phone or via a video chat. Have a writing task that you need to tackle? Now is a great time to handle emails, lengthy correspondences or writing assignments for work or college if you're a student.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Time to think long-term, Gemini. The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of money. Be careful not to overspend your hard-earned cash. A little bit of frugality can go a long way. Invest in yourself. Have a hobby you want to cultivate or a talent you want to grow? Invest in it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take initiative, Cancer. The Moon enters your sign, which is also your sector of personal identity and development. This is a great time to start a new project that has sentimental value for you. Since you're a natural go-getter who is guided by deep emotions, channel that energy into a physical project or a task that allows you to challenge your body.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to explore your inner voice and intuitive nature and see if you can fine-tune your gut instincts to use them better. The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of past and future spiritual growth. This is a great day to practice spiritual activities such as meditation and prayer. You may be interested in learning more about intermittent fasting, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Find your tribe, Virgo. It's always good to have people who are like-minded in your life. The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of friendships, making it a great day to expand your horizons and participate in activities that introduce you to new people who resonate with your ideas and beliefs. Power network and see where your activities can take you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What are your long-term goals and career ambitions? The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of career and social status. This is a wonderful time to job hunt or pursue a particular life goal. You may find it easier to get in front of decision-makers or people who have an opportunity will search you out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Stay practical, and if you're studying religion, the occult or anything involving spiritual arts, remain open-minded. You don't want to become dogmatic when the Moon enters Cancer, your education sector. It's a great time for expanding your horizons and learning as much as you can about faith and your spiritual growth, and you need someone who is like-minded and feels the same.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don't hold a grudge, Sagittarius. The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of secrets and intimacy. This is not a time to find fault in others. Instead, aim for vulnerability, transparency and ways to connect on a deeply profound level. Enjoy long talks or go for a walk and reflect about your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Life is better with quality people in it. The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of commitments. This is a great time to cultivate a fun and harmonious relationship with someone you love. You may find yourself searching for certain traits in a partner that could indicate long-term love or marriage. Write them down so you can reference your wants and needs list, especially if you're dating.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to organize and improve your daily routine. The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of work and health. This is a great day to check out what courses you can find for Pilates or yoga classes you want to attend. Make a menu or get acquainted with a health app you have on your phone. See what physical activities you can do with a friend and partner up for extra motivation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are naturally humble, but pride can rear its ugly head on this day, so be mindful. The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of pleasure. Enjoy some artsy activities. Take up a DIY project that you can complete within a weekend. Attend an art festival or gallery event or go visit a museum. Support local artists and if you love indie art, check out a new online shop and see what you like.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.