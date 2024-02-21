5 Zodiac Signs With The Sweetest Horoscopes On February 22, 2024

Open your heart and let the energy on February 22, 2024, show you something wonderful! Do you feel that change in the breeze? It's not necessarily because of Pluto in Aquarius (although it also has its claws in here).

Under this influence, the five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Scorpio, and Pisces.

First of all, with Jupiter in Taurus standing out as the main astrological driver, we are reminded to be gregarious wherever possible and where appropriate.

For example, if you decide to treat someone to a meal, make it a hearty one. If you ask someone out on a date, make it unforgettable. If you lend your help or support to someone, do it with full force.

Uranus in Taurus approves of this, too, by reminding us that everything feels weird at first when we are not used to it ... until it stops being weird and becomes normal. So do something that you believe in, even if you feel judged (whether it's real or in your mind), and begin the journey of normalizing that which your heart has chosen for itself.

If you feel called to, make a love pledge with your significant other and exchange a token representing that pledge. It can be a paired bracelet, a coin each of you found in your purse, or something else altogether!

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 22, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 22, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Meditation

Best time of the day: 10 am

Aries, protect your energy from energy vampires! You have a lot of good luck coming your way. So make sure someone who is not worthy doesn't steal it before you get to enjoy the results! Let your intuition help you steer clear of the red flags and gravitate toward the green ones.

You will also benefit from incorporating a daily meditation routine into your life. Grounding and patience will help you tremendously moving forward. So think about it seriously and make some time to do at least one such session to set things into motion.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Dreamwork

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, trust your intuition. The cosmic forces will speak to you directly through it and nudge you towards the paths that will bring you the most joy and steer you away from those that won't. You may also realize something that has a significant impact on your near future.

You are encouraged to start journaling your dreams at this time. Your heightened intuition will be evident there, too. So note them down and then decipher them at leisure. Intriguing insights await!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Sensuality

Best time of the day: 5 am

Sagittarius, the energy is strong, stable and steady for you. You are encouraged to think about your life holistically and journal about all the various parts of it and how everything comes together. Who knows? You may suddenly discover the solution to a long-standing problem, too!

Interestingly, your sensual side will be quite heightened. So expect the best in this arena, whether you have a partner or are single. After all, the 21st century and everything it has to offer has made things better in this area, too!

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Coloring pages

Best time of the day: 4 pm

Scorpio, trust yourself as you move forward. You are on the right track, no matter how many naysayers you may have. It's the weird beauty of being a Scorpio. Most people won't get your unconventional ways and desire to flip the script in the rawest ways possible. But the cosmic forces do. They always do.

Some of you may benefit from incorporating a calming practice into your daily life at this time, like filling out adult coloring pages, learning a new song, or something else. Do what feels right to you!

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Gemini & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Dreamwork

Best time of the day: 2 am

Pisces, do you recognize the true treasures in your life? The ones that are truly priceless and a genuine blessing? You are urged to focus on that to take your cosmic blessings and boost them to a whole new stratosphere! Gratitude is truly potent.

Also, if you feel called to, start dream journaling. Many of you are highly intuitive or even psychic and don't realize this. This practice will help you get closer to those gifts and unlock them further.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.