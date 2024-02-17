5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On February 18, 2024

Let sleeping dogs lie on February 18, 2024. Not just because it's a Sunday and everyone deserves a good sleep-in but also because it will cut into your merry-making. Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they lean into this wisdom — namely, Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio, Aries and Pisces. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

With an Aquarius stellium that includes Pluto and its relationship to the Moon in Gemini standing out as the main astrological focus, we are urged to counter our conditioned thinking with pointed questions.

Do we really need to spend our days like everyone else? Who made that rule and why? Why can't you eat fries with a milkshake? Who said you couldn't wear blue to a funeral if the passed-on loved one wanted everyone to do that and celebrate a life well lived?

The point is: are you living for your sake or someone else's? Pluto can be quite severe with the truth if it sniffs out a potential delusion. Since Moon conjunct Vesta in Gemini is also being highlighted, you need to ask yourself one more question to find peace: are the people you are loyal to also loyal to you? Or is it a one-way street where only you are the designated giver and never the receiver? Reflect on this now. It will help you make important changes as the new week unfolds tomorrow. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 18, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on February 18, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Cancer & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Cooking & organizing

Best time of the day: 11 am

Virgo, it's the day for creativity and allowing the inner child to emerge to the surface. So make some time for that. Your soul will thank you for it, and the results you lay your hands on next will be truly surprising (in a good way!).

If you feel called to, organizing your life and making it more efficient will pay off for you when the next chapter begins. If you cook for yourself and your family, some of your blessings of the day will benefit your loved ones, too.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Taurus & Aries

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 pm & 5 pm

Cancer, make a wish with all your heart, and let the universe fulfill it for you. Your manifestation powers are really strong now. So, make sure to think positive and feel positive. Negative emotions may manifest something you fear instead.

Also, if you find it difficult to make time for yourself or shake off people-pleasing tendencies, it's a good day to keep practicing in this arena and honor your inner needs. Live for you and watch the magic that unfolds after!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Health & fitness

Best time of the day: 3 am

Scorpio, you may not know this because the cosmic forces are hiding their efforts from you, but you are truly loved and cherished behind the scenes. So don't be surprised when the obstacles seem to melt away from your path or other intriguing (but good) things happen to you. You are truly the cosmic favorite child!

If you feel called to, now is a good day to care for your health and fitness. New undertakings in this arena, whether it's a fresh gym membership or a yoga club class, will be fortunate, too.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Group activities and clubs

Best time of the day: 4 pm & 10 pm

Aries, sometimes we are called on to save as much as we can for the future, and other times, we are reminded that it's time to use those savings to make our dreams come true. It's the day for the latter. So don't stinge out on yourself! Be your own "unfair advantage."

Interestingly, you will also feel blessed if you find an activity with a larger group. It's almost as if the universe wants you to stop thinking that you don't belong in a clique or group you previously felt excluded from. You do belong, and are more wanted than you know. You will finally realize this if you attend a group activity that you may have previously wanted to skip.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Pisces, be your own best friend and let your inner child experience catharsis through whatever means feels right to you. The cosmic forces are rooting for your success in this arena so you can move forward with a lighter burden on your back and a healed soul within. Will you allow this into your life?

Also, we have a "blank slate" day for you. So, make sure to do things that truly speak to your soul and your priorities. You will be writing your destiny now.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.