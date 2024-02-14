One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On February 15

Some psychic energy coming your way.
Today's tarot horoscope for February 15, 2024, brings an element of optimism into our lives.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, February 15, 2024.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
True love awaits! All the warm and fuzzies can come your way when you aren't even looking for love. You may meet a soulmate online and find everything you've ever wanted in a person. Wouldn't it be nice to finally end searching on dating apps?
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Fool
There's a new start waiting around the corner for you. You are ready to try something that you've never done before. You might be a bit intimidated by the idea of paving a different path but think about all the great experiences you can have. This can be so exciting.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles
When opportunity knocks, you have to jump and take it. You know a good deal when you spot one, and this is a wonderful situation to be in. Don't let overthinking or hesitation stop you from striking when you can. You'll be glad to have taken action quickly.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Swords
You aren't looking to hurt anyone's feelings. If you're telling someone a fact that is unpleasant, it's an act of love. You're trying to protect them from getting hurt. You'd hate for them to suffer or struggle unnecessarily. Frame your words in this light so that you're goodness is appreciated.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: King of Wands
You already know what you want and don't want to settle for less than what you deserve. So, of course, when someone says they want you to follow their program, it can rub you in the wrong way if it doesn't match up with your idea. Try not to be stubborn when you can.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
You want to grow; one way to do that is to work on your character. You do the right thing even when no one is watching. You are the type of person who chooses to do right even when everyone else encourages you to take the wrong path.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands
You're amazing! You're a true problem solver, able to take a negative situation and turn it around. When others are stumped with how to improve things, you spot the loophole, making a world of difference. Yay!
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
How well do you know yourself? You have so many wonderful attributes, and maybe a few others have fallen under the radar. This is the beauty of self-discovery. You can get to know yourself by testing your skills. Pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone is a great way to start.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Strength, reversed
Emotional regulation. You can always tell if a person is emotionally mature, Sagittarius. They will be unable to contain their anger or their feelings of sadness. You have to pay attention to these little signs when thinking about dating someone and building a life together. If you are with a person who lashes out at you for no reason, this may be a deal breaker.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Temperance
Life is too short not to take care of yourself, Capricorn. Set a goal and make health a priority.
You can do little things to incorporate good choices into your daily routine. Go for a walk. Eat good food, and rest when you can.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Devil
Watch out. This day can bring you a lot of temptation, and you may feel compelled to do things you promised yourself you'd not do anymore. Why sabotage your success? Today will soon pass, and the craving will end. Hold on and take this day one moment at a time.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
Super happy! You're going to have a great day, Pisces. There's something wonderful and good coming to you. You might not be able to contain your joy. You may find it hard to believe your luck.
