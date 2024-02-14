Horoscopes For February 15 Bring Big Change For Each Zodiac Sign

Things go a certain way for each zodiac sign thanks to a unique relationship the Moon forms with transformative Pluto on February 15, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Avoid power struggles, Aries. You love to win, but today it can be fun to allow someone else to feel the joy of getting what they want. When it comes to competitive sports or being the best on a team, consider the role of leadership and helping someone else find their own way up the path.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Even if you know what you want, try not to be stubborn, Taurus. Today, you learn to master yourself. You gain an appreciation for patience and benefit from exercising restraint in situations where you could exert power and control. Lean into the power of the universe and watch how fate guides the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Avoid gossip, Gemini. You may have been called a talker, but today, it's you who avoids adding to the drama that swirls around the workplace. Listening is your superpower. You can avert problems that could manifest in the future. Give advice when asked. Save your suggestions for later when it seems that people are nonreceptive. Focus on your strengths instead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Nurture your soul, Cancer. Today is a great day for an insightful discovery that allows you to clearly see a problem for what it is. Spend time in nature. Dote on a pet. Do things that reduce stress and give you a confidence boost. Journal your thoughts and jot down what you desire to see happen in the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Lead with integrity, Leo. With social media, people are always watching what you are doing, even when you're unaware of it. Rather than compromise your wants in life in order to people-please, be yourself. Today, you may feel pressured to lie in order to get your own way, but honesty remains the best policy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Enjoy your personal time. Life can be super busy, and it becomes easy to lose track of the time. It's easy to get caught up in the grind of life. When it comes to scheduling out your day, week and rest of the month, practice frugality with your time. When possible, say yes to commitments that align with your goals, and defer activities that don't.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Choose balance in your relationships. You can't be everything to everyone, even if you want to be. You may find it hard not to give up some of your personal time for the sake of being there for a friend today. Try to set limits up front about the amount of time you can dedicate to al lunch, dinner or last-minute meeting. Be realistic about what you can do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Release your fears, Scorpio. On days when Pluto is empowered, a part of you may feel a heightened sense of urgency or need to control your circumstances. You may find it difficult to let go of scenarios where the outcome matters to you. Today is a day to trust in the universe and allow situations to unfold on their own time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Try not to overcommit. You may fear missing out on a golden opportunity, but your desire to be both free and to succeed can lead you to make bigger promises than you can keep. Use that talent you have to be both bold and optimistic to help you trust that what is meant for you can't escape you. Trust that fate can find you wherever you are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't be cold, Capricorn. You are determined to succeed, especially when it comes to making money. This can lead you to a few power struggles with a partner or friend over financial matters. Disagreements about spending can transpire. Suggesting a budget plan can go over well.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Wear your power color, blue. You can embrace your intuitive nature by having an object or personal item reflecting lucky opportunities coming for you. You find what you work hard to create. Commitment and determination go a long way for you and lead you to success and a feeling of self-satisfaction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Embrace intuition. You can tell when your soul is speaking to you, Pisces. Today when you sense something or someone is in need or that a thought or conversation is about to begin, take action. You don't have to play the role of a passive bystander in your own life. Instead, talk openly and be willing to say what's on your mind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.