Horoscopes Are Unusually Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 21

What's rough about this day, February 21, 2024, is the fact that if we have even the slightest amount of hostility in our personalities, then during this day's transit of Moon opposite Mars, we are basically going to let it rip. Take no prisoners and guilty before innocent. That's the attitude of the day, and if we're feeling it, then we're making it happen.

This day belongs to the disgruntled people who may not know where to place their energy and unknowingly end up tossing it all over the place in the form of hostility, anger, and resentment toward anyone who gets in the way.

While this may help to alleviate tension, it's most certainly not going to end well if we don't own up to our actions. While the Moon opposite Mars is in the sky, we might go overboard when it comes to liberally applying our mood.

We could become labeled as simply not the most likable people around on February 21, 2024. For the three zodiac signs, it's almost obvious who will be the ones to experience the influence of the Moon opposite Mars the most.

We're not waiting around for approval, and we really don't care if we hurt someone's feelings on this day. Will we feel regret and pain tomorrow for what we caused on this day? Oh yes, very much so, which is why February 21, 2024, is, indeed, a rough day.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 21, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Everything was going JUST FINE until that one person said that one thing. Now, for some reason, you are incensed. What the heck happened between then and now, and why, on this day, February 21, 2024, are you suddenly unhinged, and all because that one person said the wrong thing to you at the wrong time?

Well, first of all, as an Aries, you already know this kind of overreaction is part and parcel of your behavior. Second of all, you're an Aries. And an Aries during the transit of the Moon opposite Mars is a very scary thing.

There's this idea that an ego is like a balloon. The bigger it gets, the easier it is to pop. That might just be you on this day, Aries. February 21, 2024, shows you that you can, indeed, have your feathers ruffled, and very easily at that.

Where you like to believe that people see you as this smooth operator, there are times when you're quite simply a nervous wreck. Welcome to this day. Welcome to the Moon opposite Mars.

Whatever this person says to you, it has to ring some kind of truth in you, or you wouldn't be this threatened. Of course, you'll never admit to feeling threatened at all. So, the Moon opposite Mars brings you a dose of pride on top of your threatened ego. You, being you, however, will successfully turn it all around by making the whole thing into a joke. As it were, Aries. As it were ...

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's something you don't want to look at on this day, February 21, 2024. during the transit of the Moon opposite Mars, you might go out of your way to make sure no one in your life brings up a 'certain subject.' Whatever that subject is, Leo, it's something that makes you feel vulnerable. You're just not into that kind of exposure during the Moon opposite Mars. In fact, you feel rather protective of yourself.

Where things get messy is when someone does bring up the unmentionable. You become totally unnerved by the idea that you can somehow respond to them without destroying the universe. Basically, you will become very, very angry with someone for casually bringing up something that is anything BUT casual to you. This is where the resentment of the day begins.

Because you are also quite arrogant and do not wish to be seen as the screaming wacko that is a definite promise on this day. On February 21, 2024, you will overcompensate by acting the role of the super calm, well-collected, mild-mannered person who can handle any little thing that comes your way. In other words, when it comes to raw fury, you will 'act' your way out of that bag.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

No one puts a baby in the corner. On February 21, 2024, you'll be the actor who plays the role of 'baby,' and the moment you see someone trying to 'put you in the corner,' you will act so defensively that you may actually crack people up. And that, of course, will make you even more irate.

On this day, February 21, 2024, you act in such a way that you end up making yourself look so much worse than you can imagine.

What's going on is that during the Moon opposite Mars, you are at odds with logic. You want things to make sense, and you want to be able to understand the subtleties of what people are saying. Yet, there's something about that Mars energy that has you reading into almost everything anyone says. Of course, you'll be negatively seeing it all.

This puts you on the defensive and shows others you are highly dramatic. And if ever there were a day to prove that you are going for the Academy Award, it's this day, February 21, 2024, because you just can't help yourself, Scorpio.

You want so badly to understand that which seems confusing to you that you throw a major fit, which causes attention and has you right there in the center of it all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.