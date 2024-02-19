3 Zodiac Signs Want Their Ex Back On February 20, 2024

If we're to get through this day without weeping every three minutes over the love that got away, then we may have a hard time with that, as the Cancer Moon is here to bring out those tears.

On February 20, 2024, we may find that we are filled with regret, or perhaps we know we made a mistake when we 'threw the bum out.' In other words, whatever led up to the moment we broke up with our ex, now, on February 20, 2024, feels like it was done in haste.

We made a mistake, and for three zodiac signs, the day will be filled with yearning for that past relationship.

And it isn't as if this feeling is new or rare; most of us do have pangs of regret after breaking up with someone, especially if we loved that person or were with them for a long time.

We long for the familiarity, and if we've moved on and are presently with another person, the 'ghost' of the relationship past still lingers, and for three zodiac signs, this day will be purely dedicated to wanting that old lover back.

We are sensitive, emotional, dazed, and confused over an ex partner during the Cancer Moon. We build a fantasy around the person who is no longer there, and some of that fantasy might not be legit because they are not there anymore.

Instead, we give them qualities they might not have had in real life. But we do this ti justify our need for them, whether they were good to us...or not.

Three zodiac signs want their ex back on February 20, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What is very familiar to you is the idea of hanging around, thinking about your ex, and not only thinking about them but relishing the memory as if it were the greatest time of your life. Which it may or may not have been.

What's going on is that you never 'replaced' this person with anyone you really have true feelings for, and while you might know new love...there's just nothing like 'that person', and during the Cancer Moon, you'll be all weepy memories of times gone by.

This is not entirely your fault. While, yes, it's true...you do tend to slink back into the past, and all it reminds you of, the Cancer Moon is really known to take a person and throttle them headfirst into an old 'sweet' memory that they can dwell on all day long.

And in your case, Gemini, you really did love that person, and you had big plans in store ... once upon a time.

What bothers you most is how the story had you as the 'bad guy,' you aren't sure you remember it going down that way. If memory serves, you were both at fault and in your opinion, this was something that could have been worked on.

Still, your partner, at that time, wanted to avoid working on anything as they had their eyes on the door and only wanted to start again without you. If only they stuck around for that one healing, helpful conversation...

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It doesn't take you long to fall into that pit of despair when it comes to thinking about your ex and wanting them back. You have convinced yourself that this person is the one and only person for you.

They are, or 'were' your true love, your soulmate, the real deal, etc...and now they are just this living memory that comes alive for you during the Cancer Moon on February 20.

If you let your mind wander, you might find that it was on this day that you and your ex did something memorable and that this day, February 20, has some deeper significance...an anniversary of sorts. This is just what you need to jog your memory, and you might find that you end up ignoring much of what you need to do to carry that torch for your ex.

During the Cancer Moon, you are extra sensitive to your surroundings, and that may have you connecting 'things' with memories. For instance, you could look at a picture frame and imagine your ex and yourself posing for the photo within. You could taste a food and automatically find yourself reliving a memory of a time when you and your ex had a dinner that was fantastic. You may spend much time during this day wishing you never broke up.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While you know, deep down in your heart, that you and your ex will never get back together again, you might not be able to avoid indulging in thoughts of reunions on this day, February 20, 2024.

During the Cancer Moon, it's hard not to feel sentimental. For you, that's an everyday experience anyway. You remember your ex fondly; the breakup was inevitable, but neither party walked away with scorn in their heart.

Yours was an amicable ending, and while it wasn't the happiest of times, it was something that you both agreed to — at the time, and during the Cancer Moon, it's hard for you not to wonder what would have happened if you both worked it out and stayed together.

February 20 is all about this kind of thinking; you will be lost in memory on this day, and the Cancer Moon really adds to the sentimentality of it all.

As a Pisces, you're already someone who doesn't need much cajoling to get yourself into a state of memory and bittersweet sadness. You know yourself well, and you do realize that you won't stay in this place.

However, the Cancer Moon really tosses you back into that mindset, which is a place you've visited many times before, and it always has you wishing that perhaps one day...you'll get back together.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.