3 Zodiac Signs May See Big Relationship Changes Starting February 20

"Well, I tried." There really is something to knowing that you tried to make someone love you, even if the results of those efforts lead to nought.

It's OK. If a thing isn't meant to be, it's never going to be even if we push it, and sooner or later, we learn to let things go...especially when hearts are on the line, and even more so when those hearts are our own.

February 20, 2024 seems a good enough to day to get the hint, and three zodiac signs will come to know that while they gave it the old college try, the love they wanted never came to be, and this realization comes to us via the transit of Moon in harmony with Uranus.

We tried. There's no failure here. There's just acceptance. Some things are just not meant to be, no matter how much heart and soul we put into them. It's OK. We will survive this as we survive everything else that makes up a life's experience.

This day, with its interesting and revelatory transit, Moon and Uranus, is actually quite freeing. The truth may hit us hard, but the truth is better than a lie, and we might have been telling ourselves a lie for way too long when it comes to hanging on the idea that if we stick around, 'that' person will eventually come to love us. Well, they never did, and you know what? That's OK. These three zodiac signs will experience this king of acceptance on Tuesday.

The three zodiac signs who see big relationship changes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you can pat yourself on the back for on this day, February 20, is the fact that you really did try, and you really were sincere, Leo. We are referring to the idea that there was someone, and perhaps still is, someone in your life whom you really wanted to be with.

The way things turned out, well, it just didn't happen. And on this day, during the transit of the Moon and Uranus, you will understand that there's very little to do about it.

You did try. And your efforts gained you knowledge and insight; this is no failure but a realization that if a thing isn't meant to be, then it's really and truly not going to be.

The powers of manifestation are great with you, but as we all come to learn the hard way, the Law of Attraction works only when possible. We can't wish blood out of a stone, no matter how good our intentions are.

And on this day, February 20, 2024, you will realize that you can't make this one person love you. They may love you a little and like you a lot. They may respect you and want to be your friend but they have shown you something that lets you know that your efforts to make them love you in the way you desire will not happen.

They have been polite, and they have been firm. And on this day, you get the hint.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What's upsetting about this day, February 20, 2024, for you, Scorpio, is that you are very much used to getting what you want. During the Moon in harmony with Uranus, you may feel like you're not quite yourself.

This means that your superpowers aren't coming through for you, resulting in you understanding that those powers are only useful to you if the other party wants to be a part of it.

The Moon with Uranus has an interesting influence over you, Scorpio, as you think you can do this all the way until the very last moment when you realize that the person you've been in hot pursuit of really isn't interested in you.

The last thing you want to hear is a blunt 'to your face' rejection, which is why you haven't accepted the truth until now. But it is during Moon and Uranus that you do come to understand that this won't happen.

While it's shocking to think that you don't always get your way, it's also quite a good lesson for you as it hardens your heart to a degree that allows you to prepare for future closed doors. There are no promises of closed doors in the future, but this lesson shows you that you will find ways to cope with rejection, as it's just part of life.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What may come as a surprise for you on this day, February 20, 2024, is that the person you have loved for years may not be as receptive to that love as you've convinced yourself they are. And you have convinced yourself that because your love is so strong and so true, it would be inconceivable for them not to pick up on it and reciprocate it.

During this day's transit, the Moon and Uranus, you'll be in for a rude awakening, and this is exactly what you suspected might happen, which is why you turned your gaze away from it and stayed in that safe place of denial for so long. The truth is that you knew this was a possibility, but if the person you love doesn't love you back. Then what on earth will you do?

That's why this is an important day for you, Aquarius because it's not that they don't like you or respect you. You are not their dream love, as they are for you. The lesson here is that we create scenarios that do not exist.

We do this to give ourselves happy lives, even if the reality of those lives is based on delusion. You have always been happy creating illusions, and it might be very hard for you to accept that the one you love simply does not love you back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.