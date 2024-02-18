3 Zodiac Signs Stop Waiting For Love On February 19, 2024

It's always a good day when the planet Jupiter directly influences us, and that is because Jupiter manages to bring out in us the ability to see both sides of the coin. We are able to understand that if we are going through a particularly hard time, it most definitely will not and cannot last forever. During the Moon in harmony with Jupiter, which comes to us on this day, February 19, 2024, we will see with a broad perspective, and that might just be the saving grace of the day.

For those of us who have been waiting for love to show up, whether by surprise on our doorstep or because we've been waiting for one particular person to admit their undying love to us finally. This is the day that three zodiac signs will give up that fight. And why? Why give up? Because we realize in our hearts that this entire thing is futile.

However, this doesn't make us sad. We've known this truth for a while. Giving up on waiting for love was just a reality we'd been putting off because we weren't sure we could admit this truth to ourselves. As it's said, the truth will set you free. On February 19, 2024, during the transit of Moon and Jupiter, we will come to know and accept that freedom.

The three zodiac signs who stop waiting for love on February 19, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Alright, it's time. It's time to give up waiting for the miracle to come. It's time to let go of that dream. It is time to stop sitting around thinking that that one person whom you've had a crush on since the beginning of time is going to suddenly fall madly in love with you because on this day, February 19, 2024, during the 'smack-in the face' transit of the Moon and Jupiter, you are going to accept the truth.

The truth of the day is that there's no point waiting for a person who has no interest in you romantically. Sure, they'll continue to be your buddy, your pal, your totally friend-zoned mate and nothing more. So, why bother? You finally get the point, and you know what? It's pretty liberating. There is nothing like the truth to set a person free, and in your case, it's real. You got the hint.

This day, February 19, 2024, is all about personal liberation. Jupiter does that to people. As a Gemini, you can only take just so much. You've done what you could to make that person love you. You've jumped up and down to get their attention. You definitely did get their attention, but not in the way you wanted. So, now you've got yourself a good buddy to hang with. Not that bad, right?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you were asked only a week ago whether you'd ever give up waiting for that one person who you believe is your true love, you'd forcefully tell the questioner, "NEVER!" You are a proud Leo. When you believe in something, it's rock solid. You are loyal to a fault. In this case, the fault is that the person you believe in has very little interest in you as a romantic partner. As a matter of fact, they have NO interest in you that way.

February 19, 2024, wakes you up to this fact. Even though it's something you never wanted to concede to, you'll know for sure that there's no point in waiting any longer. You'll see that you really have been wasting your precious time on this person and that they aren't going to see things your way suddenly. You know this, and there's an interesting sense of freedom that comes with that sensation.

So you will spend this day, February 19, 2024, preparing for your new life, the life that isn't obsessed with making that one person 'yours.' They have let you know in some very blunt ways that your dream will never come true, and hearing those words from the person themselves really hits home. This is real, Leo, and your acceptance of this fact is what will set you free for good.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The person you love is someone who definitely loves you back and will forever stay by your side, faithfully and with devotion. Unfortunately, their version of 'devotion' has nothing to do with romance, affection or any of the things that help you define the idea of love. You are quite sick of waiting around for this person to become the person of your dreams. On February 19, 2024, you will simply accept things as they are.

Nothing changes. What becomes better, however, is that you, Virgo, can free yourself from the burden of expectation. Your partner is a good person, and you love them. They will never give you what you want, so why 'want' it? For the longest time, you couldn't help what you wanted, as that was what came naturally to you. Now you've seen that because nothing has changed. The love is still there. There's no point in waiting for a miracle. This isn't changing.

It's not bad or good; it's just there, and because of the Moon and Jupiter, you are now, at least, able to work your mind into a place of peace. Perhaps things will become good. They won't become what you once wanted. After this day, February 19, 2024, what you once wanted will no longer exist. Neediness is not a thing in your life anymore. This could free you and bring you great peace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.