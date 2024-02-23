5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love Starting February 26 - March 3

Make yourself the greatest love of your life. That's the message of this week, between February 26 - March 3, 2024. Nope, that doesn't make you a narcissist. It reminds you not to run after people who cannot love or respect you and to always be your own best friend by never lying to yourself.

Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs — Tiger, Monkey, Rat, Ox and Pig — will have the best luck in love this week above everyone else. That doesn't mean the rest of the signs have been forgotten.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Mountain over Fire (#22), changing to Earth over Water (#7). It reminds us to acknowledge the power within ourselves.

You can manifest love and make your life beautiful if only you believe in that beautiful spirit within you. Then, like striking oil in the middle of a desert, you will suddenly realize that your blessings were literally right under your nose!

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts on this and list what true love is from your unique perspective. After all, you are not a side character in someone else's storyline but the main character in yours. So, your desires, needs and ideas matter! Let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love starting February 26.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love February 26 - March 3, 2024:

1. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, if you are single, your luck in love this week is tied to you closing old chapters or walking away from exes, actively preventing you from finding true love. As author Rita Mae Brown wrote, "Insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results" (although it's wrongly attributed to Albert Einstein). It's time to seize your destiny and remove the blocks on your path.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week depends on you standing your ground and not allowing anyone to bully or bug you, whether they are a mother-in-law, a sibling, or even a fake friend (or random person) who wants to get between you and your partner. The karmic takedown will be epic.

2. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, if you are single, take a break from love and romance this week. This may sound weird, especially since you are on the lucky-in-love list. That's precisely where your luck in love lies. You need to recognize yourself as a prize first, and your luck will show you that truth this week. So make time for yourself and let the magic begin!

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week has a psychic quality. It will lead you to signs and synchronicities that will open your eyes to what you need to know. If you are with the right person, it will help you remove fears and blocks. If you are with the wrong person, it will give you the courage to choose the right one.

3. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, if you are single, your luck in love this week is extra sweet. Some of you will bump into your soulmate in the most astonishing way possible — maybe even bump your car into theirs at the intersection! The meeting will be nothing short of dramatic and wedding story-worthy.

If you are in a relationship, make time for your significant other this week and invite them to do the same. After all, how else will you deepen your bond and know if you are meant forever? Your luck in love this week will breeze in once you do that. It will help both of you realize how fortunate you are to have found one another!

4. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love this week demands you to unleash your unconventional side. That's how you will cash in on your luck. When you organize a date, center it around a singular food experience, like wine and cheese tasting, street food hopping, or trying out that famous waffle place you saw on Instagram.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is tied to your creative and artistic talents. Anything that makes your heart sing will help you sing your love to your significant other and deepen your bond. In fact, you may come upon an idea or find inspiration that turns out to be pure genius in this respect.

5. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, be prepared for a big glow-up this week. That's your luck in love. You will suddenly become the hottest commodity in town (not that you are a commodity!). So watch out for red flags because you will attract both butterflies and moths to you (and some creeps, too). This is one of those blanket lucks calling you to be a discerning wielder.

If you are in a relationship, make some time this week to journal what you truly want in a romantic relationship. Then, write down what you hope the future will hold for you and your significant other. Your luck this week will begin the manifestation process behind the scenes.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.