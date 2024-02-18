3 Zodiac Signs Face Their Challenges On February 19, 2024

The only thing that can potentially throw us off on February 19, 2024, is the transit of Moon trine Saturn. While this is technically a very good astrological aspect, what it can do is put us in too good a mood, which could simultaneously put someone else off. Ah, people. Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em.

So, what's going on during Moon trine Saturn is that, for three zodiac signs, we get it into our heads that we know what's right for us. Because we feel strong and maybe even a tad 'pushy,' we may end up trying to convince those around us that what we want is the way it ALL should be, as if we've discovered the fountain of youth. Now, everyone has to jump in because we say so.

Saturn's energy can work both ways. While the three zodiac signs that are most affected by Moon trine Saturn will feel great about their newly discovered choices and decisions, the people in our lives might think we're strange. They may even voice their unwanted opinions our way. So basically, this day, February 19, 2024, is all about witnessing how much of a buzzkill the people in our lives can be.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 19, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Oh yay. Someone in your life doesn't approve of your choices and feels this is the perfect day to tell you all about it. It's February 19, 2024. the transit that looms is Moon trine Saturn. It will be on this day that you have to endure the opinions and suggestions that come from someone in your life for whom you already have very little respect. It's THAT kind of day for you, Gemini.

Moon trine Saturn has its upside, though, and that's what gives you the courage to tell them to back off because you really aren't interested. Not only are you uninterested in what they have to say, but you aren't even listening, so why would they waste their precious time trying to change a person who has no interest in changing, especially after you've just shown them that whatever 'this' is, it's your interest, not theirs?

This day shows you that people can't mind their own business and that if they are nervous enough, they'll push their way into your life and really take up way too much space. All you wanted was to be left alone on this day, February 19, 2024. Moon trine Saturn has you wanting to accomplish something without the intervention of 'helpers' as you feel you can do a much better job without being told how to do it.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Everything in your world seems to be going well. If all turns out right, then this day, February 19, 2024, is going to be the day you achieve the success you had set in motion for this time. What steps in and throws you for a loop is that during Moon trine Saturn, there's always someone else involved, and that's not part of the plan on this day. February 19, 2024, was perfect. You had the whole thing set up, and then that person walked in and made it all blow up.

What's worse is that person is your partner, a person whom you are supposed to welcome at any moment. Yet, they've made themselves into loathsome creatures on this day because anything can happen during Moon trine Saturn. In your case, Capricorn, what's happening is that your romantic partner will ruin your big, successful plans for the day.

And why? Because they can. They know they have power over your life. They will use the transit of Moon trine Saturn to get deeper so that they can feel powerful and influential. Perhaps they simply want your attention and can find no better way to get it than through negative means. They will singlehandedly stand in the way of you being happy on this day, February 19, 2024, and why? Because they can.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Nothing is going right for you on this day, February 19, 2024. that is because everything you wanted to happen is now showing you that it was never meant to be. Of all the possible outcomes, the last thing you ever wanted to admit to was the idea that something you wanted was literally impossible for you to have, and this angers you to no end. During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will be shown your limitations, and those are things you never accept.

As an Aquarius, you believe that everything is possible, even the most outrageous of dreams, and you've lived your life in this fashion forever. You will receive information on this day, February 19, 2024, that shows you that you can no longer pursue something that you had your heart set on, and that is because it is no longer available to you. It no longer exists. This is something you will have an impossible time accepting.

Moon trine Saturn is a cruel transit for the person who has great expectations, as its purpose is to demonstrate limits and show us that while we can dream big, we must also accept that sometimes we don't get what we want. This is particularly hard for you to deal with on this day. You may end up denying the truth again and again just to protect your mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.