3 Zodiac Signs Doubt A Relationship On February 17, 2024

Whenever we have a powerful 'mental' transit, such as the Moon square Saturn, in our sky, we have to accept that we'll be thinking twice about major decisions or even second thoughts about the people we are in romantic situations with. It may sound threatening in theory, but it's what we do, we humans. We have our moments of doubt, and we entertain ourselves by going over them again and again.

We can't help it, and on February 17, 2024, when we have an astrological transit such as Moon square Saturn, it's what we do best: we doubt things, and that's part of what discrimination is all about it in a good way. We have to discriminate in order to figure out what is right or wrong for us in this life. It will be on this day that we might wonder about the person we're with: are they really what we want?

Three zodiac signs are susceptible to this transit: the Moon square Saturn. On February 17, 2024, we will discover certain truths — truths that may alter our paths. What comes up as a 'second thought' during the Moon square Saturn is akin to a red flag. We need to pay attention to why we are having this thought and whether or not our doubt is valid, as it may very well be.

Three zodiac signs doubt a relationship on February 17, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

All you ever wanted was to be in a relationship that you could finally feel safe in. The last thing you ever expected was to find yourself in a position where you are having second thoughts about the person you've committed your life to. Well, it's pretty typical. After all, nobody is perfect, so on February 17, 2024, when you discover that your partner is less than perfect, it will be up to you whether you need to condemn them for it or not.

What causes you dismay on this day, during the transit of the Moon square Saturn, is that you are learning that your high expectations may have been too high for your partner to live up to, and certainly not on a daily basis. They aren't trying to disappoint you. They are merely their true selves, and they don't want to be made to feel bad for just being who they really are.

Your partner wants to please you, but they don't want your life tougher to be all about pleasing you or living up to your standards, so during Moon square Saturn, you might want to give them a break. Your second thoughts will read to them as a disappointment, and nobody wants to have to take that on. Nobody's perfect, and you'd be much happier if you dropped your standards down to a level that your partner can actually live up to. Or not.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon square Saturn really has you thinking on this day, February 17, 2024, and what you might come up with is the one little thing that your partner did last week. It really bothers you on this day, and it's only now starting to snowball as you realize that it's unleashed a whole slew of second thoughts about this person. This is someone you believe you are in love with, and what you saw the other day contradicts everything you love about them.

That's pretty serious, but it also shows you that people are, indeed, unpredictable. Even if you are madly and majorly in love with a person, it doesn't mean you know them through and through. This discovery may rock the boat, Sagittarius, and you're going to have to ask yourself if you're willing to go down with that boat.

Having second thoughts about this person at this time, this late in the day, is weird for you because you really thought you knew what they were all about. During Moon square Saturn, you are focused on the negative, and that might be your problem right there. It's as if you've suddenly forgotten all the good that makes them up so that you can dwell on this one 'bad' thing. Weigh these things for their value; don't judge them too harshly.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's not like you haven't had second thoughts about the person you are with before. Still, there's something kind of icky about your feelings on this day, February 17, 2024, as you feel as though the familiarity that you share with this person has now crossed into a zone that you aren't sure you can handle. If familiarity breeds resentment, then Moon square Saturn shows you exactly what you resent. On this day, you may run with that ball.

What's going on at this time is that you feel you've given them as much leeway as possible so that they can feel free to be themselves. What you aren't thrilled to death about is how 'being themselves' seems to be getting more and more bizarre as the years go by. You are now wondering if any of this is something you can tolerate.

What's interesting, however, is that, as a Capricorn, you are usually able to navigate yourself back to a clearheaded space. This kind of attitude will be supported during the transit of Moon square Saturn. OK, so your partner is far from ideal, but they are your partner. No matter what, you always feel a sense of duty and loyalty where they are concerned. I guess you're in this for the long haul, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.