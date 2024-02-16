3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Challenging Horoscopes On February 17

Around now, we think that we want to know what's going on in our lives in terms of where we're living, what we're doing with our jobs, whether or not our love lives are going 'as planned,' and if we're happy with things 'in general.' This kind of thinking rises to the surface during transits like the Moon square Saturn, which occur on this day, February 17, 2024.

For three zodiac signs, this is the day when we try to make sense of the things in our lives that aren't really working. Is all the effort we put into our love lives, per se, worth the time? Are we as happy with the state of our careers as we wanted to be, or are we still killing time waiting for the next best thing to come around?

Moon square Saturn puts into our mind the idea that we need to make sense of what's going on in our lives, and that, for some, could lead to dangerous thinking.

What makes this day rough for many of us is that it has us seeing that we've made mistakes. We are definitely going to be comparing our lives to the lives of others during Moon Square Saturn on February 17, 2024, and if we go too far with that kind of thinking, we may end up feeling bad, frustrated, or inadequate.

February 17 may be a rough day for these three zodiac signs.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are someone who likes to have a good idea of where things are heading in your life. While you are open to spontaneity and surprise, this day, February 17, 2024, tends to get on your nerves to a degree as you feel even more lost than you realize when it comes to figuring out your future. During this day's transit, Moon square Saturn, you feel pressured to 'make things happen' and to nail down a plan.

While that could work to your advantage, you still aren't quite sure how to make your grand dream come true. Yes, you know what you want, but you still feel unsure how you will whip together the pieces to create anything near the success you have in mind for yourself.

On the one hand, you are completely positive and have a great attitude, and on the other hand, you're a little fearful that your great plan will somehow be thwarted.

During Moon Square Saturn, it's only natural for you to fall into this kind of worry and self-doubt. You never stay doubtful for too long, but fear of the unknown works your nerves on February 17, 2024, as this transit has you worrying if anything is going to turn out well. You always remain positive, so it's not that big of a fear. Still, you can't help but fall into moments of great worry during Moon square Saturn.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There are moments when you feel as though you have it all together and that there's really nothing you can't tackle. You are strong, proud, brave, and true ... and then there are days like this one, February 17, 2024, that have you wondering if you've made a mistake. You know that you've tried hard. During transits like Moon Square Saturn, all it takes is one little moment of doubt to throw you all the way down.

This is not an easy transit for anyone, mind you, so don't feel as though you are totally alone in this. While you have been known to be a part of the 'misery loves company' crew.

You may find that on this day, February 17, 2024, you'll engage with other like-minded people who are also doubting their own choices.

Together, you can lick your wounds and feel sorry for yourself. While this sounds cold, it's actually quite human and typical. It's okay to feel sorry for yourself during Moon square Saturn. We all do.

You may not like what your romantic life looks like on this day, and you may take to demeaning your partner for not being the ideal you had in mind. What's good is that you will stop yourself, as Moon square Saturn comes with a degree of discretion. You will learn to take things in stride. Not every day is a romantic feast, and if this one is all famine, you'll live to tell. It's just ... another day.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Feeling dissatisfied on February 17, 2024, seems to be the running joke of the day, and during Moon square Saturn, it's very easy to start feeling worse than you actually need to be. You tend to get a little dramatic at times. When you aren't feeling confident, you tend to drag others into your mood as if they owe this to you. During this transit, Moon square Saturn, it's easy to start assuming that people 'should' act a certain way towards you. So, when they don't, you get angry.

It's a tricky day for moods, and you are a very moody person, even unpredictable at times. Your romantic partner might not like the person you are on this day, February 17, 2024. They might see a side of you that you haven't shown them before, and if you aren't careful, you could do some permanent damage to the relationship. Do yourself a favor, Libra, and try not to take it all too seriously on this day. The lighter, the better, especially when it comes to your romance.

All in all, there's nothing you can't get past when it comes to Moon square Saturn's effect, as you are someone who is very much able to weigh the odds that are stacked against you. What might feel like an assault on your character on February 17, 2024, will seem like no biggie the very next day. It's all about the balance for you, Libra, and this is something you can handle very well. Don't worry about yourself too much.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.