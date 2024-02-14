3 Zodiac Signs Believe In Second Chances On February 15, 2024

Could you imagine a world where nobody gets a second chance? That if we do something wrong, we are instantly forbidden to enter the world again, and we are forever stamped as 'wrong.' Who gives us such a choice anyway? What we may find out on this day, February 15, 2024, we not only want a second chance. We KNOW we deserve it, and we know we can make this happen.

How dreadful would life be if there were no way to get back home again? Most of us make stupid mistakes here or there throughout a lifetime, and much of what we do is done in ignorance. Perhaps all we really needed was time, perspective and knowledge. Must we be punished forever for being ignorant? We believe in second chances, and we believe in giving them, as well as receiving them.

This is the day of redemption or reckoning. It's the day after Valentine's Day, and many of us are still thinking about love and partnership. Did we make a mistake, and our partner is holding it against us, perhaps for too long? It will be on February 15, 2024, that three zodiac signs come to know what forgiveness really means and how a second chance could be a life-changing experience.

Three zodiac signs believe in second chances on February 15, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are completely conscious of all you've done in your life to lead you to the place where you are right now. Honestly on February 15, 2024, you believe you should get a second chance. What makes your situation unique, Virgo, is that you're not asking for this second chance from a person. You are asking for it from yourself.

You've made a few moves in your life that you know were wrong, and you ended up paying a hefty price for such a wrong move. In the past, you didn't love yourself enough to demand certain things of yourself. It is during the present, now, on February 15, that you have come full circle. You deserve a second chance, and only you can give yourself that, or can you?

This day has you really coming to understand that you are the person who is responsible for your life as it is on this day, February. Even though you know you don't get time back, you feel you can make up for lost time by showing yourself that you deserve to be happy and that you can give yourself this gift. The second chance you believe in comes to you through the transit of Moon and Saturn, and it shows you that you are worthy. You finally believe in yourself.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'd like to think that second chances are available to anyone, including yourself. You know that you've made some choice moves in your life and that those moves ended up hurting people. You never wanted to be the person who hurts other people, but at the time, you weren't aware of the consequences of your actions. While you feel accountable and responsible, you don't feel as though you should be punished for eternity over these bad choices.

On February 15, 2024, you'll be confronted by one of the people whom you wronged so long ago. While this will make you feel very uncomfortable, you will see that this person is willing to forgive you. They aren't trying to get back with you, nor do they want much to do with you. But they are setting you free by giving you the idea that you don't need to suffer forever over a bad move.

You will find that their forgiveness really does help and that, on some strange level, it does give you that second chance. You will feel as though the universe has finally opened up to you so that you can ask for happiness and be granted such a thing. It's good to get a second chance, and in the long run, you will realize that it was you who gave yourself that second chance.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are about to use the transit of the Moon in harmony with Saturn to show someone, by means of an example, that you are a different person than you used to be. You know that you did something screwy and that you blew an opportunity to get close to someone who was totally worth getting to know. You may have said something in the past that showed you as intolerant or even bigoted, and now, you regret ever opening your mouth.

On February 15, 2024, you will admit to being wrong. You will easily accept that this is what has led you to the place where you feel ostracized for your past actions. You've changed, and you know it, and the only way you can prove it and perhaps get a second chance is to show who you are now by example. On February 15, 2024, you will have that chance, and it will work well for you, Pisces.

You don't like what you've done to yourself, and you don't want to be defined by something in your past that limits you so ultimately and has people believing that you are someone you aren't. That's why this day, February 15, 2024, is so important. The Moon and Saturn liberate you from the past and deliver to your doorstep that second chance that you only dreamed of receiving.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.