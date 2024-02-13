Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading On February 14, 2024

We have a Moon entering the space where it's held in the highest regard. Find out what Taurus energy brings into your day on February 14, 2024, based on your tarot reading, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

OK, so you have to cash in your chips and take less than what it is that you wanted. Let's not call it losing, Aries. Call it a chance to hit the reset button and start over again. Only this time, you are stronger, smarter, and braver than ever before.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

To say that you feel stuck would be an understatement. A project you want to finish hits a plateau, and as frustrating as it may be, you will have to wait. What you could do for now is just say to heck with it and leave things as they are. You can see what happens as time goes on and roll with the punches.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Stop if what you're doing doesn't feel right to you. Are you sure that this activity is good for your health? If you catch yourself striving and getting nowhere fast, maybe it's time to evaluate your choices. Maybe it's time for change.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

A wolf is in the midst. A person can appear to have altruistic notions and even present themselves as your friend. You know the type ... the person whom you can't put your finger on what you dislike about them. Their essence is being picked up on your radar. Hey, maybe it isn't you, and it really is them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Being naturally talented can leave others feeling intimidated. It's not that you have to mute your skills or pretend that you're lesser than you are. However, it's always nice to support those who are still learning to master their own amazingness. Today's asking for a balance of pride and arrogance. Shine, but remember to share in the joy of others shining, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Turn off the social media. It can be tough to read and watch trending news right now. Hit the mute button before you allow an article or post about politics to ruin your day. You can do your own research on the politicians you can vote for. The news continues to report, and each day changes. Focus on the facts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You deserve to be happy, Libra. You're quality of life matters. Exercise so you can get a good night's sleep. Be thankful for what you have. There's nothing like feeling good about your life; the best part is you learn something new daily.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Bias is really hard to spot if you're unaware of the signs. Someone may say that they know a person is a certain way, but is this based on their opinion, emotion, or information they have on hand? Ask instead of assuming they are right.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

You don't want to miss out, and that may be why you're trying to get to a certain place first before anyone else. Sometimes rushing is a sign of fear. But if a thing is meant for you, you can't lose out on it. If your fate takes you where you're meant to go, nothing you do can change it. Relax and trust that everyone is where they are meant to be, including you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Life was meant to be lived, Capricorn. You were meant to enjoy this moment and all its beautiful splendor. Surrender to the exhilaration of what you're about to do. Instead of resisting the dynamic changes you're going through, have fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

This is the type of love that feels meant to be. You have all you've ever wanted here with the one you want. You feel like you're on the same page, and yet a part of you wonders if there's something more out there. Letting go of being single can feel scary, but the right person makes it easy!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

This tarot card is a warning, Pisces. It's saying to be careful. An unexpected event or situation can catch you off guard. As long as you are mindful, things will turn out well. But don't ignore your instincts if sense that a situation requires careful attention! Instead, do what you know needs to be done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.