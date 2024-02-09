Love Horoscope For February 10, 2024 Strengthens Relationships

Your love horoscope for February 10, 2024, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's happening in relationships on this day. Saturn will conjunct the Moon right after it changes signs to enter the watery landscape of Pisces.

On days like this, where would we be without Saturn? Saturn is often perceived with fear, but you want Saturn in the mix when it comes to love.

Saturn is what makes love last. It's what helps starcrossed lovers pull through adversity and impress onlookers who think their relationship can't survive.

When we feel out of sorts, negative about our partner, or that it's better to break up, Saturn helps us see the long game as doable and forever as an achievable goal.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 10, 2024:

Aries

Let others have a turn, Aries. Today's Moon conjunct Saturn can have you controlling a conversation a bit more than others would like. Practice is a good listener instead.

Taurus

Focus on emotional intimacy, Taurus. The Moon conjunct Saturn brings an element of courage and strength into your life. You have a natural knack for problem-solving even when others didn't ask you to do so. Today's big problem to solve may be where to order the best pizza. Have the number on speed dial.

Gemini

There's something comforting and familiar about a home-cooked meal, and the Moon conjunct Saturn may bring out your more domesticated talents that impresses the one you love. Today, pick up the ingredients you need to whip up your best pasta sauce. Plan to cook a bit extra so you can take some to work tomorrow.

Cancer

You are so sweet, Cancer, but when the Moon conjuncts Saturn even you can be a bit on the possessive side. Don't let the green eye of envy pull you in the wrong direction. Feel confident in love, and if you don't, work on yourself as your insecurity could be about a past relationship whose wounds are still unhealed.

Leo

It's never too late to build trust in a relationship. The Moon conjunct Saturn brings a little bit of confidence back into a romance you may have thought was hopeless. Today you can provide that element of security your partner needs, and it also benefits you too.

Virgo

It's so nice when you share common interests with the one you love, and the Moon conjunct Saturn invites you to connect with your partner on a deeper, more intimate level. Plan a special outing where you can do something you both enjoy. Go bowling. Plan a paint night with friends. See a movie and hold hands.

Libra

It's so easy to become distracted by the busy activity of each day. So, when the Moon conjuncts Saturn, you become aware that some things must be set to later. Be consistent with your attention to a partner. When life gets busy, be sure to send an update every once in a while to let them know you are thinking of them.

Scorpio

It's wonderful when you can create an atmosphere at home that is warm, inviting and cozy. The Moon conjunct Saturn is the perfect time to do things that spark love. Set a candle in the bedroom. Buy flowers and put them by the front door. Create a Spotify list with your favorite songs. Take time to really notice the little things.

Sagittarius

You are an introvert at times, and during today's Moon conjunct Saturn, a part of you may prefer your me-time to socialize with others. if you need time to yourself don't be afraid to ask for it. Your partner may enjoy their own time alone, too.

Capricorn

Focus on the good things that can take place in your relationship, like good communication that is open and honest. Be transparent when possible. Share what's on your heart. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable.

Aquarius

When was the last time you did something that surprised your partner? The Moon conjunct Saturn invites you to shake things up and plan a fun outing. Think outside the box.

Pisces

Valentine's Day is just a few days away. During the Moon conjunct Saturn, remember to get something that celebrates love. Print a photo and frame it with a little sentimental note that expresses how you truly feel.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.