Horoscope For February 8, 2024 — The Moon Enters Aquarius

The Moon will join Mercury, Pluto, and the Sun in the sign of Aquarius on February 8, 2024. Find out what this means for each zodiac sign, per their horoscopes starting on Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, February 08, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Dmitry Mendeleev was born on this day. Just like the scientist who invented the periodic law of chemical elements, you can do something innovative and unique too. Maybe you want to create your own website. Perhaps you'd like to dabble in UX Design but feel like you need to go back to school. There are lots of wonderful things to do, and if doing them makes you feel like an oddity, it's just you channeling some of the massive Aquarius energy that's going around.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can solve problems, Taurus. People may not like or appreciate the route you take when you need to get something to stop. But with the Moon in Aquarius, you can try new things. What matters to you isn't solely who gets to the first base quickest but who will ultimately win the game.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are a natural talker and have the gift of gab, but a communications class may help you take your skill to the next level. You can learn how to organize and present your ideas naturally so that people listen. Today, check out groups whose sole purpose is to practice communicating and giving speeches. A debate club or something like Toastmasters may appeal to you, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

One tiny walk in nature can be the best thing you can do for yourself today. If the weather permits, you may enjoy visiting a botanical garden and serving the first sign of spring. Make room for me-time and give yourself permission to enjoy the peace and quiet you need that can only come from nature.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Is there an improv or open mic class near you? You were made to shine, so why not take the stage? You might enjoy putting on your favorite outfit and testing the waters to see if you can make people laugh. Test your best dad jokes!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are so contentious about the environment. When it comes to doing things for the sake of others and good health, you spare no cost and you do what you can. On days like today when the Moon enters your house of wellness, you may enjoy learning about herbs. Look into sustainable living online and binge-watch how certain trees are better to plant than others. If you have a deep desire to learn horticulture, sign off for a course and do so.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Charm can get you far in life, Libra, and when you were born, you were given all the charm you could get. You find a way to connect with your dazzling smile. You never know who you'll meet at a mixer or Chamber of Commerce networking event. It could be your next business partner.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

“Journal writing is a voyage to the interior.” — Christina Baldwin

Today is about learning who you are and what you have to offer others. If you already keep a journal, then you're in luck. Writing today can be filled with insightfulness and hope. If you've never written a journal, find a quote or prompt online that resonates with your current journey in life ... then write about it to read your reflections later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be spontaneous, Sagittarius. You are always open to new experiences. When you get bored, you not only want to go on a trip but like it when your partner already has something in mind. You can blog about your adventures and take lots of photos to share on your social media.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are a go-getter, Capricorn, so when this day comes, you want to set a new goal. You want to reach beyond what you've ever done before. The Moon entering Aquarius makes this a promising omen. You are ready to invest in yourself and you want to see others do the same for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your zodiac sign is a natural advocate and activist for change, so when the Moon enters your sign with Pluto, Mercury, and the Sun, you feel eager to get involved in a political cause on a grassroots level. Why not volunteer your skills to a charitable cause dear to you? You can research events or network within active groups and promote things related to your chosen cause.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are an artistic soul, Pisces, and it's time to end your creative dry spell. Sign up for a writer's retreat, or plan to check out improv poetry slams in your community and sign up to go on stage. You are naturally talented in these areas, and when the Moon is entering Aquarius, it's the perfect time to try something new.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.