3 Zodiac Signs Feel Like a Force Of Nature On February 14, 2024

There is nothing like the transit of Mars conjunct Pluto to bring out the force of nature in us. This transit could be just what we've been looking for inside ourselves to get where we're going.

It's all happening on this 'day of love,' February 14, 2024. This is a powerful aspect in so much as the way it hits three zodiac signs is like a bat out of hell.

On this day, we are fearless. We set a goal, and nothing stands between us and what we believe is our destiny. If it's love that we're going after, then love is what we will get.

If career success has us obsessed, we know we'll be making all the right moves on this day, February 14, 2024.

During Mars conjunct Pluto, we are that force of nature. We are strong-willed and pointed, and success is our middle name.

That's not to say we might not come off as a tad pushy or even selfish. Being a force of nature is not easy on the people around us. If we, ourselves, are a hurricane of ambition, then there will be causalities.

If we go after our love with the force of a tsunami, we will know that we'll leave a trail of broken hearts in our wake. We are unstoppable, and Mars conjunct Pluto can be a good thing.

Or it could cause irreparable damage. The three zodiac signs that will be most affected need to think first before applying those superhuman advantages.

Three zodiac signs feel like a force of nature on February 14, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Getting to the meat and potatoes of the matter is what you are particularly good at. On this day, February 14, 2024, you may find that you are unstoppable when it comes to finding things out, cementing certain ideas in your head and figuring out exactly where you stand in your love life. This day brings you Mars conjunct Pluto, which is no laughing matter for an Aries such as you. You are forceful but kind on this day, confrontational but also caring.

What's going on in that hard head of yours is that you have something on your mind, and on February 14, 2024, you wish to clear it up once and for all.

This is directly linked to your romantic life. While all is going well and you have no complaints, per se, you will want to get to the heart of the matter to know what's really going on. In the mind of the person you are with. To do this, you will need strength and resolve, which you will have in abundance during Mars conjunct Pluto.

One thing you know for sure is that you are not afraid to ask hard questions. While you trust that your partner's answers will suit you and put your mind at ease, you aren't shy about letting them know why you're asking. This is how you take on the force of nature. You are strong-willed and determined to know and live in the truth. During Mars conjunct Pluto, your will is supported by the cosmos.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There is only one person for you in this world, and whether you are with them or not, you feel as though this day, February 14, 2024, has been set aside for you to think intensely about them. This is the person you love, and your whole life is dedicated to them, even if the other people in your life aren't conscious of this fact. This may also extend to the person you are present with.

While you don't go out of your way to make your present partner feel bad about not being 'the one,' you will be very adamant about your feelings on this day due to Mars conjunct Pluto in your house of romance. You are somewhat of a force of nature regarding love and romance. Even if the person you are with isn't 'the one, ' you remain true to your childhood sweetheart in your way.

What Mars conjunct Pluto brings you on this day is acceptance and resolve. You will never let go of this person while knowing you will never have them. It's all OK for you, Leo, because that bright energy acts as a torch for you, and you like having this special kind of purpose. It's your secret, but still, it burns bright for you. Mars conjunct Pluto only strengthens your feelings of love for this person of the past.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you love someone, it's a beautiful thing as you become the champion of the world, a true force of nature. You are undeterred when it comes to showing this person what you are made of, and when love is the fire that spurs you on, you are completely unstoppable. The people in your life may even get a laugh over how determined you are, but they are only witnessing your truth, as you really are this way.

On February 14, 2024, you will get an extra jolt of that wild and mystical power in the form of Mars conjunct Pluto. This will really ignite you and turn you into someone who holds love up as a torch for all to see. The person who receives love from you probably doesn't know how intense you can be, but one thing is for sure: they'll never see the likes of you again.

You are someone who comes across as too much at times. The person who has decided that you're the one for them knows that there's never enough and that your brand of intensity is exactly what they want in their lives. This day has you on full-throttle intensity, too. Because of transits like Mars conjunct Pluto, you actually get to show the world — and your partner, what you are truly made of. You are the genuine article, a true force of nature, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.