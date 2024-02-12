3 Zodiac Signs Are Love-Starved For Affection On February 13, 2024

While we might not want to come across as excessively needy on this day, February 13, 2024, we might not be able to show the people in our lives that we're not content to stand on the sidelines, 'knowing' we're loved. We want a display. We aren't happy just to know it. We want to see it in action, and we want proof. There's nothing funny about it. We can't get enough love because we feel deprived of affection.

During the transit of Venus with Neptune, three zodiac signs will be thinking about love. Depending on the individual, those thoughts might become overthinking. We know we're loved, and our partner cares for us, but why aren't they showing us the affection we've come to love and enjoy?

It's as if they are taking us for granted. "Yeah, I love you. aren't the words enough?" Well, no, the words, for us, aren't enough.

So, we may come across as a little needy on this day, February 13, 2024. that is because we can show our partners that we're still here, bouncing around on the sidelines, waiting to be noticed. It's not so much that we can't get enough love.

It's that we don't want the physical affection to stop simply because 'we know we're loved.' We are confrontative and demanding on this day, and during Venus/Neptune, finding 'proof' of this shared love is really what's most important to us.

Three zodiac signs are love-starved for affection on February 13, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know the difference between being needy and realistic about your demands for love. On February 13, 2024, the difference is quite clear. You are not just hungry for love or starved for affection. You are in the right place to demand the attention of your lover as you feel they have been 'slacking' in that department. You don't want it to slide so far into the void that you forget what their love is all about.

During Venus and Neptune, you will go over this idea in your mind again and again until it hits you that you really need this person to show up for the love they've promised you. You feel as though you aren't ready for the 'honeymoon' to be over. You don't want your romantic partner to get so comfortable with being a blob that they forget their romantic duties. This day has you feeling very much in love with a memory of who they once were, and you want them to snap back. Enough is enough.

What makes you feel as though you can't get enough love and affection on this day is that you feel your partner has deprived you of what is yours, and you don't like where this is going. Yes, they love you, and yes, you love them. Where's the hugging and the kissing, and have they just stopped that part of the romance? This isn't up to them, and they can't call the shots here, so you will let them know what's going on during Venus with Neptune on February 13, 2024.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Oh, no. What's your feeling on this day, February 13, 2024, when you see that your romantic partner has something else to do that isn't paying attention to you? OH NO, that will not do, and during Venus with Neptune, all you can think about is how great your love life is, so when you are suddenly presented with a partner who seems too lazy to notice how desirous you are for them, you will feel very angry. You may turn them around to face you so you can tell them exactly what you expect.

This is a love relationship, and that means you expect love. There's no escaping this one, and you will let your partner know that you are starved for love and affection and that it's just not fair of them to let you hang like this. You aren't here to hold their hand during times of crisis. You're in this so that the two of you can grow as a romantic couple. You feel as though you've been friend-zoned, and that will not do, oh no, it won't!

Once they notice you, however, you'll be able to get what you want and need. During Venus with Neptune, you might not be able to call it quits, as you feel you've needed their attention that much. It will be nice to see that nobody is ignoring you, that your partner really does care, and that they have been listening. All it takes is for you to speak your mind and say what you want to see, and your romantic partner will be there to grant your every wish. You just have to make it known, that's all, Cancer.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During the transit of Venus and Neptune on February 13, 2024, you may take a challenging posture when asking for the love and affection you desperately need and want from your romantic partner. You aren't always the bravest person when it comes to asking for affection. You're even a little shy sometimes, which doesn't always serve you well, especially if your partner is not attentive.

You'll see that being a bit much on this day, February 13, 2024, is getting you nowhere, implying that you can stop being lax and start getting strong about it all. That's what Venus/Neptune inspires in you. a nervous tactic for coming right out with it and telling your partner that you feel neglected, so let's make it with love and affection, buddy. Let's do this.

You are hungry for affection. You can't get enough of it as you realize that your partner is more than willing to supply whatever it is that you need from them, and happily so. Sometimes that's all it takes. A little rousing of the energy to make a person conscious that they have 'duties' to fulfill. So, during Venus/Neptune, you will learn that being this way gets you nowhere. If you want action, then you must take action. Easy, peasy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.