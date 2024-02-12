3 Zodiac Signs Learn To Accept Their Partners On February 13, 2024

Harmony and understanding are the stand-out lyrics in the old song, 'Let the Sunshine In,' which features the 'dating of the Age of Aquarius.'

Harmony and understanding are high-level aspects that come along with any transit that has Aquarius in it.

However, when Mars is in Aquarius, the harmony part takes time to get used to, and the understanding comes with experience.

February 13, 2024, is a day of personal and emotional growth for three zodiac signs because they learn to accept their partners.

This may become a memorable day for many of us as we finally understand something about the person we are in a relationship with. What we learn on this day will stick with us. As time marches on, our acceptance of a certain truth will remain strong.

During Mars in Aquarius, we fight against our inclination to doubt, which is what makes for a great and loving relationship.

If we want this love to last, we can take the bad with the good or at least accept our partners as they are, as we are not here to change them.

This transit is helpful to many of February 13, 2024, but very much so for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs learn to accept their partners on February 13, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If anyone has the patience to go through what you've gone through and still come out smelling like a rose, then the award goes to you, Taurus, as you really are all there with the 'harmony and understanding' bit. You may be known as lazy or stubborn, but those stereotypes aren't half of what you really are and what you really show through on this day, February 13, 2024.

You are someone who wants to fight for the good. You have been doing this in your romantic relationship because for all the 'stubbornness' that you're known for, you can apply that stubbornness to an inability to let go of someone when you know deep down inside that all they need is acceptance. The person you love is someone you will not let go of. During Mars in Aquarius, you will show them you are in it to win it, no matter what.

That's not to say that you will tolerate bad behavior, as your partner has come to know that there is a limit to what you will accept. Still, you are definitely willing to work with them to find a workable compromise so that the relationship can continue with both parties feeling happy and secure. This is a good day for you to express yourself to this person, as you want them to know that you really are there for them, and you accept them as they are.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've spent a long time trying to figure out what it will take for your romantic partner to be happy. You've tried to understand them, only to find that you might never have them fully figured out. This person is a mystery wrapped in an enigma to you. While this used to bother you tremendously, you've now concluded that maybe 'knowing them inside and out' isn't part of the deal.

On February 13, 2024, you will begin to realize that maybe it's not your fate to have this person dissected and examined, as they have apparently not offered themselves to you in this capacity. During the transit of Mars in Aquarius, you may find that this person is fine 'as is' and that the real problem here is that you want them to be someone or something else. If you love them as you do, then you might see that this day, February 13, 2024, brings about a new way of thinking for you. one that comes with acceptance.

Amir Subqi | Canva Pro

Your partner is worthy of your acceptance, too, Libra. This will be a lesson for you to take in. If you are someone who thinks along progressive lines, you will be happy to see that you can accept your lover as they are, as it doesn't look like they're going to change suddenly any time in the future. If you love them, then love them for who they are, as this is the person they have presented to you. It's all OK.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may rant and rage against the machine, thinking that if you put enough steam into your anger, you will change things, but what you'll see happening on this day, February 13, 2024, is that no matter how much energy you put into wanting your partner to be different, they remain the same. And this is something you will come to understand as something you need to accept.

Mars in Aquarius on February 13, 2024, will make it apparent to you that your partner is a very special kind of person, and they come with their own set of rules and boundaries. While you feel as though you are very free-spirited and open, you may have noticed that you haven't been as open when it comes to the reality of your romantic partner. This is the day all of that changes. That's a good thing, Sagittarius.

This is the day you come to accept that your partner is the way they are and that neither you nor anyone else is going to make them into something they are not. You love this person for a reason, and it's because they are honest and upfront with you. So, why bother trying to make them into someone they have no interest in being? During Mars in Aquarius, you will accept your partner with all of your heart. And it will be made very real for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.