5 Zodiac Signs With Positive Horoscopes On February 10, 2024

The energy today, on February 10, 2024, is refreshing and big. After all, a large chunk of the world's population, especially in the eastern hemisphere, will be celebrating the beautiful Lunar New Year of the Dragon today! While five zodiac signs stand to have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Libra, Virgo, Scorpio, Leo and Cancer — there's something here for everyone.

First of all, with Neptune in Pisces standing out as the primary astrological benefactor, we are urged to tap into our inner child and bring our hidden gifts out into the open. Whether they are creative talents or psychic abilities, a lot of intriguing adventures await those who are willing to be brave, bold and different.

Neptune trine Pallas in Sagittarius adds weight to this message by reminding us that the flames of our willpower depend on both internal nurturing and external stimulation. So, if you feel called to explore a different culture, cuisine or language today, go for it! A broadening of perspective can often inspire fresh ideas and help us come up with novel solutions to at-home problems.

You will also benefit from doing a manifestation ritual today, especially if you include the color red in your ritual. It can be through red candles, red flowers, red paper and more. Let your intentions be strong and true! Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 10, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 10, 2024:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Libra, you have a few interesting challenges in store for you today. Just remember that you are at the top of the best horoscopes list for a reason, and it will help you ace everything with pride and confidence. Now's your time to show them what you are made of.

Also, make some time tonight for the simple pleasure of intuitive dancing. You can do it solo or with your significant other or friends, but the idea is to let your spirit feel free and just shake it out on the dancefloor.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Breathwork

Best time of the day: 2 am

Virgo, love is in the air for you! If you are in a relationship, be prepared to have your mind blown by a crazy-sweet surprise. After all, Valentine's Day is just around the corner! If you are single, though, this energy is highlighting your inner strength and confidence. Let them be your guiding stars today as you conquer the world wherever you go.

Also, if you feel called to, make some time for focused breathing today. It will help you recenter your chakras and connect with your soul. There are strange but beautiful gifts awaiting you on this path.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Soul purging

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Scorpio, you have more options than you realize. It's time to exert your free will and do what makes sense to you, despite what anyone else may have to say. Trust your instincts. They are spot on. With the cosmic forces backing you up, you have nothing to fear now.

Some of you will definitely benefit from purging your soul, too, today. Unburden yourself and end ties to your toxic past. It's time to move forward with strength and a lightness of spirit. Therapy and journaling can definitely help you in this regard.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 6 am

Leo, don't sabotage yourself today! You are the cosmic favorite child now (at least one of them) and have nothing to fear. So seize the day and don't allow negative self-talk or the psychic impression of naysayers speaking badly about you to stop you. The results will speak for themselves.

Also, the universe is giving you a free day today to do as you please. So make sure you spend time pursuing fun and laughter, too, amidst all your routines and responsibilities. Your soul craves a bit of R&R — a.k.a recharge and rejuvenation.

5. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Simple nostalgia

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Cancer, your family, and loved ones will be your greatest gift today. So make time for them and spend it meaningfully. That's where your blessings lie. What beautiful blessings they are, indeed!

You can cook together, play board games, chat about your favorite shows from childhood (or a few years back) and more. Let nostalgia and love guide your path today. Leave behind your fears and anxieties at the doorstep!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.