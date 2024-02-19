Chinese Love Horoscopes Are Lucky For 5 Animal Zodiac Signs This Week

Luck in love favors those who listen to their hearts and the resounding voice of their intuition. That's the message and energy of this week, between February 19 - 25, 2024. While five Chinese zodiac signs — Pig, Rabbit, Rooster, Horse and Ox — will benefit the most by leaning into this wisdom, there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love is Earth over Mountain (#15). It calls on us to practice humility in matters of the heart, whether at home with our partner or out in the world where kindness is needed. Everything ties into everything else in one way or another. So, the ones who can live holistically will always find themselves at peace.

After all, to receive good luck in love, you must be receptive first. Receptivity does not come easily to those who are constantly high-strung and anxious about the worst, especially if they have faced betrayals in love in the past. So, take note of the small things this week and express your love through the details. That's where you will find the blessings that most never find. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of February 19 - 25.

Chinese love horoscopes are lucky for five animal zodiac signs this week:

1. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, your love life will be really fabulous this week! You may even cross paths with someone who blows your mind in the best way possible (maybe even intimately). Whether this turns into something more or not, only time will tell, but enjoy this boost of positivity and radiance while it's here.

If you are in a relationship, take the initiative this week and amaze your significant other with the best dates, the best treats, and the best experiences in love. Luck will bring you the best ideas and help you take everything to the next level and then some.

2. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you are single, stick to your guns this week in the arena of love and romance. Luck is on your side and will do your bidding. You don't have to bend over backward for anyone. Not now, not ever.

If you are in a relationship, be prepared to be inspired beyond belief throughout this week. Luck is on your side in the arena of love, and this inspiration will reveal to you the truth about your relationship. What happens next will be one of the luckiest things to ever happen to you.

3. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, if you are single, take a step back from socializing this week to tune into your luck in love. It may sound counterintuitive, but you will attract the right person to you faster if you stop allowing other people to distract you or divert potential partners away from you.

If you are in a relationship, make time for your collective friends and family this week, and let luck make the experience 100% fabulous! It will also strengthen the teamwork between you and your significant other. Bonus points if the two of you whip up some cool cocktails for everyone!

4. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are single, it's time to go shopping. Seriously! Your luck in love depends on you allowing yourself to shine like the star you are. Don't hide yourself. If you have been thinking of trying something new outfit-wise, now's the time to experiment, too.

If you are in a relationship, don't let household chores drag you down this week. You will waste your good luck in love. Instead, postpone what you can to next week. After all, it's not every day that the cosmic forces align in your favor. I might as well make the most of it.

5. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love will bloom from within you this week. It's all because of all the good work you have done so far to gather good karma. Let the cosmic forces spoil you like a princess or prince this week. You totally deserve it!

If you are in a relationship, wedding bells are close. In fact, those of you getting married this week have chosen an excellent time for your union. Congratulations! Keep holding on to your values and being your best self with your partner (and vice versa), and you will guarantee golden times ahead for both of you.

