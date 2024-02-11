5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love Valentine's Week

When life gives you lemons in love, turn it into a delicious Moscow Mule! That's the hilarious energy of this week, between February 12 - 18, 2024. Because ain't nobody has time to be unlucky right now! Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will be luckier in love — namely, Ox, Pig, Horse, Rabbit and Snake. There are intriguing messages here for everyone.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love is Mountain over Water (#4). It reminds us that Valentine's Day can come and go, and peer pressure will rise and fall.

However, if we make bad decisions under the influence of the crowd, we will be the only ones left to face the consequences of those decisions once the peanut gallery clears out.

So seize your luck and destiny this week. Don't let the youthful folly of others convince you to commit the folly of your own. One, it's not a good look.

Two, lucky people are good at reading signs that warn them away from unlucky mistakes. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love during the week of February 12 - 18.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love Valentine's week:

1. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love this week depends on you speaking up and not holding your deep-rooted fears and anxieties inside. Let your loved ones be there for you, especially if you are worried about your prospects in love.

This may sound counterintuitive to the "think positive" mantra many people adopt. You will be lucky when you unburden yourself enough to allow the universe to work its magic.

If you are in a relationship, prepare to be amazed this week! Your significant other may even throw a surprise party for you or treat you to an impromptu trip.

As long as you stay positive and know you have a world of options available to you, luck will keep presenting sweet surprises to you, like a box of Valentine's Day chocolates.

2. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, you have two choices this week. Embrace the energy of love and allow luck (which you have in abundance this week) to work its magic in mysterious ways.

Or, turn away from it all and just enjoy some TV shows alone at home. Luck will lift your spirits regardless of the path you take.

If you are in a relationship, don't compare your love story to another couple's story! Your luck in love this week depends on you focusing exclusively on your significant other and the relationship you are building together.

In fact, your time indoors will be more entertaining for both of you this week than anything you do outside.

3. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, it's time to be your fairy godparent and turn yourself into a beautiful princess or a dashing prince! The energy of luck this week will bless your love life when you choose to put your best fashion foot forward and allow the best experiences to manifest for you.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to go out with your significant other and enjoy the beautiful decorations and themed events people and businesses put together for Valentine's Week. Your luck in love will take every sight, sound, smell, taste and sense to the next level and open doors of ambrosia for you.

4. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you are single, lean into your luck in love this week and be your most fabulous self! Let self-love, self-care and self-confidence lead your way. Let your closet be fit for this wonderful, fantabulous new you. The cosmic forces are choosing to stay silent about what kind of luck you will experience, but you better believe it will be something worthy of you.

If you are in a relationship, prepare to have your doorstep deluged with gifts, roses and boxes upon boxes of delicious chocolates (or maybe something else equally delicious). You may run out of space in your apartment! Hey, that's what happens when you are one of the luckiest zodiac signs in love during Valentine's Week.

5. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, if you are single, there's someone special who has their eye on you for this Valentine's Day. Depending on how brave they are and how intimidatingly beautiful you turn out to be, they may or may not make themselves known this week. Fate is definitely bringing them closer and closer to you.

If you are in a relationship, don't let anyone poison your mind about Valentine's Day or forgo the celebration of love! Your luck in love is really strong this week. So if your partner exhibits signs that they are the wrong person (because why else would anyone be miserable during Valentine's Week?), now's the time to step out and let fate connect your thread of destiny to a better one.

