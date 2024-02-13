Why Pluto In Aquarius Is Problematic For 3 Zodiac Signs All Week

Now and then, we 'know' something big is going to happen, and whether that's just us being psychic or we literally have something planned, and it's finally going to take place 'now,' we might not have expected this week to come around as soon as it has.

It's strange how the year works that way. One day, we can't help but feel as though it's all dragging at a snail's pace, and the next day, 'it's here ... the big day.'

Thanks to Pluto in Aquarius, the 'big day' may occur over several days. Three zodiac signs will see that they are unprepared for what's to come, even though they may have technically prepared themselves for months.

There's a shock coming with Pluto this week, and these three zodiac signs will feel as though being unprepared might be the ticket out, but it won't be.

Pluto will connect with Mars on Valentine's Day, and the Moon squares Venus on the same date. On February 14, we will see that all we've planned for has taken a different tone. What we expect this week doesn't look anything like what we've wanted. In fact, we may find that we are highly disappointed by our own set of expectations. Idealism puts us in our places realism brings us back in touch with all that is good.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes this week:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The problem with where you're concerned, Gemini, is that you can't help but listen to your gut, and your instinct tells you something is wrong with this picture. This has more than likely something to do with your love life, as you feel there's a high stakes 'event' going on this week, and well, with Valentine's Day being so prominent in your partner's mind, you wonder if you can fulfill the bill according to their needs.

A lot is happening here that works in your favor, especially with all the super duper Pluto energy. However, you might also feel hesitant about being too expressive because you know yourself well, and once you start, you can't be stopped. This is what worries you; you think you might blow it by saying the wrong thing to your partner at the most inopportune moment.

It's OK, though. While this week feels shaky, all you have to do to master it is to take a breath before you plunge into anything you foresee as 'heavy.' You may be a person who is madly in love, and you really want to come through for your mate. Chill out, Gemini. Don't rush yourself. Know that this week can go either way, so nudge it in the right direction. You have the power to do this; don't ignore that fact.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The only reason you find this week to be rough is that you can't get out of your head, and your head is telling you that you are unloved, unwanted, and a whole lot of other 'boo-hoo, poor me' types of things. Maybe you feel this way because you are sending mixed signals, and you want someone to notice and pay attention to you, but wouldn't they be paying attention to you anyway, Virgo? Yes, they would.

You are giving to the pressures of Valentine's Day, and you will make the entire week about 'what's in it for me?' You might even go out of your way to do something really lovely for your romantic partner, but your motives are wicked! You are doing this to set them up for the fall, as you anticipate they will forget you during this 'holiday,' if they do, oh boy, will you hand them their head!

Once again, you're way too stuck in your head. The reality is that you just want to be loved, and you'd do yourself a favor by getting realistic about it. Your partner adores you and worships the ground you walk on. No, it's not like a K-drama, and you'll have to deal with that, but is 'that' so bad? No, Virgo. Your life is pretty fantastic, so get over it and enjoy the week without making it into a bad thing. It's not a bad thing!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might find that you overbooked yourself and that you can't believe you've got 'this much' on your plate now. It's a difficult week for you because, while you thought you would definitely have the energy to hit it all, it seems that you're not the superhero you believed yourself to be and that, yes, you, too, can get too tired to accomplish all you hand in mind.

And, being arrogant and never really into conceding, you will push yourself too hard, leading to burnout. What you are slightly aware of is that you are trying to make up for lost time, but you are going about it in such a way that races you through to the end; you are missing the important experience of the journey, and that's what makes the week own for you.

What's good is that you will catch on and give yourself forgiveness, as this was definitely more than you could handle, and that has to be OK. You will learn a lot as there is enough Aquarius energy to cover all of your mistakes. Pluto sees you through some big changes, and you will finally get that you don't have to do it 'all' in one week. Phew!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.