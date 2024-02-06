3 Zodiac Signs Stay Positive No Matter What On February 7, 2024

We may not be able to call this day 'rough.' Still, we will definitely find some of it to be challenging as the main gist of the day has much to do with the transit of Mars sextile Neptune, which, while being very positive, may put us in a tight spot if we aren't careful of how we word certain ideas. February 7, 2024, shows us that we can really utilize the cosmic forces that be, but we very much need to apply discretion in doing so.

This wonderful transit, Mars sextile Neptune, brings us the belief that what we are doing is indeed the right thing. We aren't trying to force our ways upon others; the only thing we really require on this day, February 7, 2024, is respect.

We have found something special, and we aren't interested in suddenly doing it someone else's way. There's a lot of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' going on during Mars sextile Neptune.

We are intuitive and sensitive, and we know what is right for us. What makes this day challenging is that there's always someone around who wants to enlighten us even further, as if what they have to say is a 'better' idea than all we've previously worked on. For three zodiac signs, we will feel as though our egos are being challenged. Some might even step up to defend what we don't want interfered with.

Three zodiac signs rough horoscope on February 7, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been working hard on yourself in terms of self-image, work ethic, personal goals and health-related issues. You have finally managed to get yourself in the swing of things, and now that you've found your momentum, you don't want to be interrupted. In fact, any or all interruptions are considered rude in your book, and on this day, February 7, 2024, you will feel quite intolerant of this kind of rudeness.

And, when you feel you are being interfered with, as you will during the transit of Mars sextile Neptune, you will lash out, which will scare anyone who tries to suggest even the smallest thing to you away. You like being scary at times, and you may find that this is your best tactic on this day if you want the people in your life to back off. Scare them away, Aries, but don't be too harsh. If you are overbearing, you'll only end up feeling bad on this day, February 7, 2024.

What you can do to make yourself cope easier with the events of the day is to know that the people in your life really do mean well and that it's not that they don't trust your opinion or knowledge. It's that they can't help but want you to do your very best. So don't slam into them for trying; they are only here to help. Yes, you can do it all alone but don't resent those who are merely trying to give you their best.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You might feel as though you are absolutely in love with this day, February 7, 2024, as long as everyone around you keeps their distance. You get on these rolls, Gemini, where you become a creativity machine and want to churn out as much product as humanly possible. You are here on this day to create beauty and endless amounts of it ... as long as 'they' all mind their own business while you're doing so.

The transit that assists you on this day is Mars sextile Neptune. While it might have you feeling more inspired than ever before, you might also want to be alone to the degree that if you are even slightly disturbed, you'll go ballistic on whoever 'dares' to invade your space. You are so talented and amazing, Gemini, but you are very specific about how you live your life, and this day really shows you that you have zero patience for anything that stands in your way.

So, your best bet for getting through the transit of Mars sextile Neptune in February is to find a place where you won't be disturbed so that there's less of a chance of anyone walking in on you. Remove yourself from any conditions that would place you with other people so that you can fulfill your creative dream on this day. You can do this without fail and end up feeling very happy with how it all works out.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have known to pull the 'cold' card out now and then, and you might find that during the transit of Mars sextile Neptune, you could be doing just that. You aren't thrilled with the input that you are getting. If you are, to be honest with yourself, you'd really like to be the one who makes the 'final' decisions on the projects that you have the most influence over. February 7, 2024, shows you that you aren't 'the last word,' and this might anger you on this day.

You feel as though you've finally gotten a true handle on how to do what you do, how to create the art you create or do whatever it is that you do with such finesse and skill. You don't want to hear the chorus of 'helpers' at this time. During Mars sextile Neptune, you will be quite convinced that you are the ultimate authority on this endeavor and that nobody else actually has a right to interfere.

You may be right about so much of this, Pisces, but the reality is that you aren't living this life in a bubble and that there will be others around you despite your desire to handle it all on your own.

If you can kick back and just listen to the advice of others on this day, February 8, 2024, you may find that 'just listening' is enough. You don't need to implement their advice ... you just have to listen. If you listen, you show respect, and when 'they' feel respected, they leave you alone. A-ha, so that's how it works.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.