Love Runs Cold For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 6, 2024

If there's one thing the Capricorn Moon brings us on this day, February 6, 2024, it's an honest look at the things in our lives that are most important to us.

Because the nature of the Capricorn Moon tends to bring up rational behavior, practical thinking and realism, we may open our eyes to certain facts that exist at the moment. For three zodiac signs, we may focus that laser vision on our love lives.

Keep in mind that Capricorn, while being a success-oriented zodiac sign, also finds success through trial and error.

On this day, February 6, 2024, we may end up taking a long, hard look at the state of our romance, and what we might see is something we can't look away from ... because it needs the kind of change that could only be called 'seismic.'

Being that what's needed is so overwhelming, if any real transformation is to take place, some of us may shrug and simply give up before it starts.

The whole process turns our hearts cold because we aren't that sure the success we want is inherent in the trial and error we will go through. During the Capricorn Moon, we may end up pulling back ... for good.

Three zodiac signs refuse to change for love on February 6, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's fairly easy for you to get that chilly feeling going when you feel disappointed by love. on February 6, 2024, you might hear yourself say those famous words over and over again, as in, "I don't care." When we say 'famous,' we are definitely referring to that faux apathy that comes over all of us when we feel too frustrated by the people around us to actually get involved with making any of it better.

So, on February 6, 2024, during the Capricorn Moon, you will be so put off by something your partner does that you'll throw your hands up and just walk away

. Of course, it will bother you immensely, and you won't stop thinking about it. You'll strap on your word defense (I don't care). You'll show whoever it is that is upsetting you that you are cold and disinterested in taking this any further.

There are times when you wish you could grow as cold as you pretend to be. You might very well convince your romantic partner on this day, February 6, 2024, that you are emotionally unavailable, but you know yourself very well, Virgo. You'll take the cues of the Capricorn Moon, and you'll harden your heart ... but you'll still feel it 'all' no matter what. You know this.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Showing another person that you are capable of icy-cold behavior is somewhat of a specialty for you, Scorpio, and it's part and parcel of being a Scorpio. You are able to turn things off at a moment's notice. What catches your eye on this day, February 6, 2024, is the idea that your romantic partner has deliberately done something that they know will upset you, and guess what? It upsets you.

However, in your case, when you get upset, you also grow cold. When you grow cold, whoever is upset, you better grow even colder because this will be one frozen-hearted day. During the Capricorn Moon, you'll feel very in tune with your emotions. When you feel the need to shut them off, you do it as if there were a physical switch to take hold of. You aren't kidding when it comes to growing cold.

You are also not fond of the idea that this takes work. More work? How much work does this relationship actually take before you are able to convince yourself that it's a good thing? During the Capricorn Moon on February 6, 2024, you are quite simply going to give up on trying because you've seen from experience that this isn't working out the way you wanted it to. You tried, and you showed that you had patience. Now... it's just taking way too long to get any positive results.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You know yourself well enough to know that if the pain of a relationship starts to outweigh the lightness and joy, then it's time to steel yourself as something 'final' is about to happen.

While that may not exactly be the case on February 6, 2024, during the Capricorn Moon, you will still get that feeling that if you allow yourself too much of an emotional take on what's going on in the relationship, you'll get sucked into the sadness of it all ... and, as a Sagittarius, you're not going to let that happen.

This day, February 6, 2024, shows you that you need to balance the pain that you perceive, as it may not be as bad as you think it is.

What you may find happening during the Capricorn Moon is that you are overreacting to a situation that upsets you and overcompensating by shutting down all your emotions. When you don't want to feel, you grow cold, and you let this effect be known by the person who is upsetting you.

Because the Capricorn Moon touches on that competitive side to your Sagittarius nature, you will actually 'reach' for new levels of coldness to show this person that you are unaffected by them. Of course, this only proves that you are largely attached to all of it and that this is the only way you defend yourself. You feel as though you are cold and hard. What you are in reality is a scared, soft person who is trying to grow a protective barrier so that they are not injured emotionally.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.