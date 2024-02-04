3 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Have Difficult Horoscopes On February 5

We absolutely cannot call this day rough by any means, but we will see a few red flags and several stop signs up ahead, and as long as we remain cool on February 5, 2024, we'll do just fine. What we have to consider is that this day comes with the transit of Mercury conjunct Pluto, and while this is a fairly great and productive transit, it may have three zodiac signs, feeling a little impatient and pushy.

We see the glory ahead; we know that if we put two and two together, we'll get the necessary goods.

But keeping in mind that this is a Mercury transit, we have to naturally believe that something about this day concerns speed and timing, which may hold us up or bring that frustration we were talking about.

Three zodiac signs may not be used to waiting. Because we see the change that is needed and know 'exactly' what to do to make those changes take effect, just the very idea of being held up might create a deeply impatient vibe in us.

If we can figure out how to pace ourselves on this day and not keep our expectations too high, we can confidently know that even if February 5, 2024, doesn't deliver the goods, we will eventually get there.

The three zodiac signs with more difficult horoscopes on Monday, February 5, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The amazing thing about you, Taurus, is that you have more positive energy stored up in your body is almost inconceivable, and when you want to do something with it, you truly are a bull in a china shop.

You are pure brute force and a heart of gold. You bump into everything and break whatever happens to be in your way, and all the while, you tell yourself that it's all for good reasons ... and it is. That's the crazy beauty of being a Taurus.

On February 5, 2024, you'll see how the transit of Mercury conjunct Pluto affects that bumpy, bullish nature of yours in so much as it will be on this day that some of your greatest ideas rise to the surface. And so do your impulses.

This implies that during Mercury conjunct Pluto, you will practically lurch out of your space and into something that can't hold you, which could mean a job or an event that really needs you to calm down rather than burst apart at the seams.

During Mercury conjunct Pluto, you are energetic and enthusiastic, but the situation around you does not match your own gleeful need to take over.

You see only good around you, but what's actually around you is not ready for that much glee, you see. So, this day, while not being rough per se, may show you that there are limits and that those limits may just keep you down at this time.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mercury conjunct Pluto is just the kind of transit that works well with your personality, even though you may find that you have very little patience with 'other' people on this day, February 5, 2024.

You are confident and masterful with one particular thing, and you very much want to show off your skills and abilities on this day. During Mercury's conjunction with Pluto, you may find that you hit a wall when trying to 'be all you can be.'

It's not that you aren't being given a chance. It's that you ARE being given a chance, but nobody here can understand exactly what you are doing with your chance. This will launch you into a state of exaggerated judgment calls on those around you.

Because you are frustrated during Mercury conjunct Pluto, you quickly blame others, and some name-calling may be involved.

You'd do yourself a good turn by simply accepting that this just isn't the day to strut your stuff. Rather than make everyone else the problem, chalk it off to bad timing or 'just the way things work,' as the transit of Mercury conjunct Pluto really can be a time-thwarter.

February 5, 2024, shows you that you are as great as you believe you are, but showing that greatness is all about knowing when the time is right. A-ha!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you've come to understand is that you've been mean to certain people, and now your conscience is coming back to haunt you over it. February 5, 2024, shows you that you can't get away with everything and that you are the one who shows you this lesson simply because you feel guilty and wrong over certain things you've said to loved ones in the recent past. This is how Mercury conjunct Pluto works in your world; it prompts the idea of change through behavior restructuring.

You want to be a nice person, and while you don't want to beg and grovel for forgiveness, you may find something inspiring about this day, February 5, 2024, and its accompanying transit, Mercury conjunct Pluto.

What's going on during this time is that you feel as though you will set an example by changing your ways. You won't apologize or show anyone in particular that you are taking responsibility, but you will show them that there's a 'new you' in town.

You feel as though this will work, and you know what? It will. You aren't as attached to being that old way as you might have thought, and during Mercury conjunct Pluto, it literally feels refreshing to think that, yes, you can change. Yes, YOU, Pisces ... you aren't stuck, and you don't want to be labeled as the family 'meanie.' You are happy to change, and you'll find that you are surprisingly eager to show off your 'new you.' Interesting!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.