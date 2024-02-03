3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On February 4, 2024

Now that we're in the swing of things, we want to take this new and refreshed attitude of change and work its magic in our love relationships.

It's February 4, 2024, and we are here to experience a day that practically guarantees open-minded transformation and togetherness.

We know we need fresh ideas, and we feel we are ready to deliver them, as well.

What we have going for us on this day is the Moon-Pluto transit, which shows us that we have nothing to fear when it comes to proposing new and unique ideas to our partners. We may think of our romantic partners as our best friends on this day, February 4, 2024, and for three zodiac signs, this could be the start of something new and special.

The Moon with Pluto is a very helpful transit to have on this day, as it may also be 'just what we needed.' There's something about what this aspect brings that also works well with timing and pace.

We may have been frustrated by something, either about ourselves or having something to do with the relationship itself, and in comes Moon-Pluto 'just in the nick of time' to show us that everything will work out after all.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on February 4, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You aren't usually fond of being in the position of taking a queue from your lover, as you prefer the position of being the preacher-teacher. Still, you will find that the big change you and your romantic partner are in for on this day, February 4, 2024, is that you will humbly step aside and let them have the floor. This probably shocks you as you really aren't accustomed to letting anyone 'take the floor,' and yet, during Moon-Pluto, you'll allow for this kind of thing to happen.

For some reason, you wake up on February 4, 2024, feeling very gregarious and open. You want to see what your partner says about this, that, and the other. Even though it's not very Aries of you to kick back and let someone else take over, you'll realize that during the Moon's talk to Pluto, it's not such a terrible idea.

You know that you can always add information and that your ideas are valuable, but during Moon-Pluto, you will honestly wish to step aside just to see what would happen if you weren't controlling everything.

Your partner will be very excited to know that they can contribute freely and that you won't get in their way. This is the beginning of true companionship and relating. This day has great potential, Aries.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During the transit of Moon-Pluto on February 4, 2024, you will notice something very new happening within yourself. What's going on during this day is that you feel the need to give someone else a chance.

You are tired of getting in the way of progress, and on this day, February 4, 2024, you will see that you have this beautiful and loving relationship that needs you to simply 'butt out.'

'Butt out' is what you will do, happily, because you've come to know that the person you are in love with has a mind and is just as capable as you are ... this implies that you need to relax a little and stop thinking that you need to control all of it.

You fell in love with them for a reason ... now, let them show you even more reasons to love them. You don't need to stand in their way. In fact, during Moon-Pluto, you'll allow them all the space they need to show you what 'they' are made of.

It's nice for you to finally be able to kick back and just trust a person, Gemini, as you always seek out what's wrong with that person ... and you know how that goes. If you go looking for problems, you'll find them. So, relax and let the good times roll, as they say. Honor your partner with trust and know that they are here to honor you in return. February 4, 2024, is about to be one of your better days in love and romance. Let it happen.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have always been so stuck on the idea that love has to look and act a certain way for it to be real, and on February 4, 2024, during the transit of Moon and Pluto, you're going to open your eyes to the idea that maybe you need to chill out a bit on the control methods.

Are you really getting what you want out of this romance by being the person who dictates what is right or wrong? You may find that this day changes your outlook, and that attitude has been a long time in the making.

This day, February 4, 2024, is not only lucky for love and romance in your life, but it works very well when it comes to you taking a deep look into what makes you tick.

Why do you need to control things, and what would happen if you just ... let it go? During Moon with Pluto in Aquarius, you will take that chance, and the results will be surprising and amazingly positive ... this is just what you need to show yourself that letting go is 'OK.'

So, on this day, February 4, 2024, you will begin a new attitude where love is concerned, and it will show you that it's no fun when you have to control, predict, and witness each and every move. If freedom is your thing, and we all know it is Sagittarius, then you'll see that the door to freedom begins with Moon/Pluto, ironically enough. Have a beautiful day, and just ... take it easy. It's all going your way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.