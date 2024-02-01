3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On February 2, 2024

February 2, 2024, goes out to the thinkers, the imaginative ones, those who dare to dream big and go after their dreams. This one goes out to couples who refuse to limit themselves.

They will take on challenges and believe that through thick and thin, their relationship will continue to grow and thrive.

This one goes out to the three zodiac signs who will take this day's transit, Mercury with Neptune, and work its magic to its fullest degree.

When we speak of magic, we leave a whole world of definitions up in the air. Some believe in magic, attributing it to the power of the mind, while others think the magic is an occult experience.

On February 2, 2024, however, 'magic' is the power and determination that is found in certain couples as they do their very best to show that love is the only way to go and that the true magic is in this kind of thinking.

With Mercury and Neptune as our main cosmic influence on this day, 'thinking' is only the first step, with action as a close second. We are powerful in manifesting goodness on this day, February 2, 2024, and these three zodiac signs will take their deepest desires and make them into bold and brilliant realities at this time ... because we are fearless. We believe in the power of our own love stories.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on February 2, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have come to recognize that if you don't pick up the pace in your romantic relationship, then it might end up sitting on the shelf somewhere in your partner's dusty library. All metaphors aside, you realize that you need more and that your imagination has never dulled out. You want something to bring new life to your romantic partner, and you believe you know just how to do the trick.

On February 2, 2024, you will see that something you've been thinking about is not so far off from becoming a reality. During the transit of Mercury and Neptune, you will learn that your partner is far more open than you gave them credit for and that, while you seem to be the person who 'instigates' all the newness in the relationship, they are still open and ready.

If you discover that your partner relies on you to stimulate things, then you'll have the choice to work with that or reject it. What Mercury and Neptune allow you to see very clearly is that your partner might not be the one who does all the magical thinking in the relationship ... but ... does that really matter? If they are willing to go along with you, then maybe you should just play it that way. They are ready, willing and able ... they're just not initiating.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you have that other couples in your life don't have is the ability to travel in the mind with your romantic partner. You have discovered that you and the person you are with are not limited to experiencing love in only one way, which means that you don't feel restricted by the physical plane. You and your partner know how to dream together, and this might even be literal.

During the transit of Mercury and Neptune, you'll feel so in tune with your partner's whims and desires that you might not even need words to communicate. Yes, this happens, and while it's a rare thing indeed, some couples get to know each other so well that all it takes to communicate an idea is a look in the eye and that says it all. February 2, 2024, brings you one such day, and it will make you feel very good about your own life.

You and your romantic partner will experience a serious rush of love during this time, as Mercury and Neptune let you know that this is a rare privilege, and it's one that you both worked on. While your communicative skills are unique, they are still something that you both have been conscious of crafting and this day, February 2, 2024, shows you that you have a world of mysterious and dreamy communications to come.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Magical Mercury and Neptune come into your life on this day, February 2, 2024, and show you that all the crazy things you've always thought were true are indeed true, in so much as you've always thought of your romantic relationship as something special and mysterious. You and your partner did not get together the first time for reasons typical; you were drawn to each other because the meeting of the minds was something you couldn't deny.

On this day, February 2, 2024, you will once again tap into that place of magic as something will occur that will cause you both to look at each other with a sly grin that shows you both that you 'know.' This is why you love this person. This is why the two of you are so into each other; you have something that other couples do not have, and it's your little special secret. This is a true gift.

Gone are the days when you casually date or care to get to know a person; if you aren't tuned into that person immediately, then you have no interest. Mercury with Neptune shows you that you need not look any further as you have found your soulmate, the one person in the world who really 'gets' that weird thing that you've always been in tune with. This day has the potential to make you very, very happy, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.