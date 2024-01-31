3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Change In Their Relationships Starting February 1

Whenever we have a strong Pluto influence in our midst, we can't help but feel the desire for change. Whether we wish for a total upheaval or just a tweaking, we know that on February 1, 2024, three zodiac signs will feel in their bones that change is in order and that we need to get a move on this instant. The pressure to create that change is strong, and we will begin the process on this day, during the transit of Moon square Pluto.

Because it's a squared transit, we know that whatever we do, it will come with heavy thinking and a few moments of great self-doubt. What creates this kind of doubt lies in the idea that we don't want to hurt someone else, just to create the change we want to see, and that simultaneously implies that this has something to do with our love lives.

We may be very much in love with our romantic partners, but we also know that something requires change and will not happen until we instigate it into being. We know that whatever needs to change in our love lives starts with us, and that means that we're going to need nerve and courage to get the job done. We are fortunate enough to be working with Moon square Pluto, which will ensure that we do what we need to do.

Three zodiac signs need change in their relationships on February 1, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What's happening to you on February 1, 2024, is that you've started to realize that the love relationship that you're in is not exactly what you want it to be. Even though you are massively grateful to have a partner of such high quality, you are also wondering if, perhaps, you pushed this into being a little too precipitously. You wanted this relationship, Aries, and now that you have it, you are wondering how you can change it.

All of this seems very important to you during the transit of the Moon square Pluto, which is essentially here to make you change your mind about everything. If you weren't concerned about your love life, then you'd place this energy towards something else, but your romantic world seems to win out on February 1, 2024 — and so it goes, and so it goes.

You are starting to realize about yourself, Aries, that you may need to be totally satisfied with another person if that other person is your so-called 'lover.' You love the idea of being in a relationship, but that might be more important than the actual relating, as that's where the problem lies. You like the image of being the happy partner, but you suspect during Moon square Pluto that you might never really be totally content in this department.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you've come to know about yourself is that you will never be content with your partner and that, simultaneously, you will never leave them, either. You love this person, and you spend the majority of your time together trying to figure out if you even like them. The love is there, but the 'liking' may not be, as you seem to find endless troubles with their personality, looks, and attitude. Yes, you are very sure that it all comes from you, but does that ever really change anything? No.

On February 1, 2024, during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you will look to your partner to create the change that you, yourself, desire. When they are either clueless about how to please you or they simply don't pick up on your cues, you'll once again find yourself frustrated and picking them apart. Still, this is your habit, and call it dysfunctional or not. It's the way the two of you do things.

You'll see that during Moon square Pluto, you avoid taking responsibility for making any of the changes you crave as you realize that you're a bit too scared to rock the boat. The two of you are used to complaining, but that's about as far as it goes. No real 'change' ever occurs, and you might both like it this way. Still, during Moon square Pluto, you'll wish to just stand up and make something happen. (You can, you know ... )

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may notice that during Moon Square Pluto, your romantic partner says something to you that angers you and your anger shuts you down. You don't want to be angry at this person, and you wish they would just stop 'being that way,' but you don't know if you can muster up the courage just to tell them to watch their mouth. You love this person, and they love and depend on you, but things have taken a weird turn, and you're not sure you like it.

February 1, 2024, brings on the idea that something has to change, or everything will fall apart. You finally feel as though you dare to embrace this change, which gives you the power to confront your partner about this misbehavior. You have enough self-esteem to realize that if they aren't treating you well now, then it will only get worse in the future, and that's not happening ... not on your watch.

So, during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you will step in and express your feelings to a partner who is much more open than you gave them credit for. All that was needed was for you to point out their behavior and to show them that this is not acceptable. They may have been in a fog, but your mention will clear that fog and allow them to move forward together toward a positive change and a better future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.