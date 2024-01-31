3 Zodiac Signs Feel Unloved On February 1, 2024

Here we are and it's February 1, 2024, and what do we have? Well, for some of us, namely three zodiac signs, we have that nagging feeling of being unloved, which may or may not be based on the truth.

What we could say is that it's a mood that overtakes us. While we may not make too big a deal over it, we can't help but feel a bit sad or lonely during this day's transit, the Scorpio Moon.

One thing that might feel obvious is that on some deep level, we know we're doing this to ourselves because we are keen on the idea that we had certain expectations set up for this 'time slot'.

Nothing seems to be working out according to those expectations, we think 'everything is against us.' Yes, the Scorpio Moon taps into that place where we feel sorry for ourselves, but it's not the kind of self-pity that demands attention.

We are simply feeling blue on this day during the Scorpio Moon.

We're not about to start demanding that people love us or pay attention to us because that would be totally beside the point.

If we don't feel loved, we certainly don't see the remedy in begging to be loved. We'll deal with our feelings on this day, February 1, 2024, and we'll keep our emotions to ourselves.

This is a very 'private' day, and we may find that we are sensitive but introspective. We're lonely, but we aren't making a big show out of it for the sake of others.

Three zodiac signs feel unloved on February 1, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Due to a particularly strong Scorpio Moon happening on this day, February 1, 2024, you, Gemini, might be feeling lethargic or melancholy. You realize that this isn't a permanent condition. You know you'll eventually get yourself out of it, but as of now, the pull that comes along with the Scorpio Moon feels almost as if it's too much.

All that Scorpio wills and desires has a dual effect on you, and on this day, February 1, 2024, it tugs on your heartstrings and has you feeling, well ... unloved.

You may take a little too much time during the Scorpio Moon to tend to what you believe is your broken heart, but this is the time you feel you need. You may find that you spend the day alone just because situations have it that way for you, which is just fine, as you aren't really into being social or being polite with friends. You are happy to take this day 'off' as you feel you need time to tend to your private funk. Knowing it won't last is part of what makes this day doable for you.

You may take yourself down Memory Lane just to punish yourself with visions of a past love or a romance that never really worked out as you wished it did. These are indulgences, and you are aware of them, though it's still hard to shake that feeling of being unloved and perhaps even abandoned on this day. It's OK, though, Gemini; you are allowed your moment. This is how you heal, and you recognize that you'll be fine, no matter what happens or doesn't happen.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During the Scorpio Moon on February 1, 2024, you may want to pull away from social media and keep to yourself, as so much of what bothers you today reflects in what you see online. There's much pretense going on, and everyone is showing off in ways that you aren't sure have anything to do with the truth. What you do see, however, is that whether they are 'really' happy or not, they seem to be with someone ... and you are not.

Is everyone really having as much fun as they seem to be having? Probably not, but at least they have someone to fake it with. This gets on your nerves and makes you feel like you've been singled out for a loveless life. Oh, you know that's an exaggeration, but still, you can't help but take the ball and run with it during the Scorpio Moon. You feel self-indulgent and a feel bit sorry for yourself, but you also don't mind being that way today.

What you want to avoid is taking it too far. You have this amazing imagination, and when you let it run wild and free, you tend to create scenarios of doom, and on this day, during the Scorpio Moon, you may end up creating one for yourself. Don't go too far into the pit, as you are needed for much better things in life. You are loved and cherished by many; do what you must to get through the day and then know that everything is alright.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's a deeper meaning here for you, as the Scorpio Moon has you feeling as though you are unloved and perhaps even discarded by someone you really wanted to love you. None of this is real, Scorpio. What's going on is that you are hyper-sensitive on this day, February 1, 2024, and you can't take things that seriously. You may feel as though you 'deserve' this feeling, which implies that you are holding on to guilt ... are you?

There is nothing here to suggest that you are unloved, and even though your feelings are justified and real to you, what you may be suffering from is the feeling that you let someone down. You know that you skipped out on your responsibilities towards this person, and deep down inside you, you feel very guilty over the whole ordeal. This makes you feel as though you are unworthy of this person's love, which in turn has you believing that you are unlovable.

During the Scorpio Moon, you are particularly down on yourself. Still, this is where you get to switch it all around, and you will. Just the mere fact that you feel this way puts you in touch with the idea that you can heal yourself ... and the situation that put you here. This is a peak moment for you, and you can turn it around for yourself if you see it clearly. You can be loved again, and you do not have to worry yourself so intensely about it. Trust in this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.