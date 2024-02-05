3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Have A Lucky Week In Love

When hearts collide and choose to become one, who can stop them? That's the energy that helps these five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love under its influence before the week is over — namely, Rat, Horse, Ox, Rabbit, and Pig.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love is Mountain over Fire (#22), changing to Earth over Mountain (#15). This means if you feel a divine pull toward someone, don't rush towards them like a fool and ruin your first impression. Instead, stop and allow that feeling to surge through you and tell you more.

What attracted you to them? What is your intuition saying? What would you like to do if you had all the courage in the world and the other person's consent? This last question is the main message of the week because sometimes, in the rush of falling in love, we forget to actually "see" the person we have fallen in love with.

So let this week be your lucky week in love. Let it imbue you with the virtues of patience and curiosity to truly engage with the one who has captured your heart. After all, the body's allure may not last forever, but the one who falls in love with another's mind and soul will always remain in love forevermore. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of February 5 - 11.

Chinese zodiac signs who have a lucky week in love:

1. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, if you are single, you are urged to stop praying to higher powers for something to change in your love life. It's manifesting lack in your life. Instead, lean into your good luck this week and live as if you are perfectly happy as you are but also open to new experiences. That's the change that will change everything.

If you are in a relationship, you will have good luck in love. This week will show you the truth about your relationship, especially around friends and family. Did you truly pick the right partner? Or did you give in to loneliness and pick the wrong one? After all, luck doesn't always blaze in like the sun with fresh blessings. Sometimes, it protects you from wandering too far down the wrong path.

2. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are single, your luck in love this week depends on you separating your romantic wishes from the wishes of your guardians, parents, and peers. The latter is getting in the way of your happy ever after. So, find some time to sit and reflect on what you want. Once you do, luck will know exactly what to do.

If you are in a relationship, prepare to be pampered like a prince or princess this week by your significant other. That's your luck in love. Some of you may even go on a vacation or an impromptu trip this week. Expect the most beautiful unexpected while you are at it.

3. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, be extra cautious of your energy and moods this week. Your luck in love depends on this. If you allow jealousy, dissatisfaction, or lacklusterness to infect your life, your luck will dissipate without making itself known. But, if instead, you can focus on yourself and find the positives, luck will blaze in to set right to a lot of wrongs.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week urges you to live true to yourself even as you navigate a life with your significant other. People-pleasing will harm you, and so will extreme selfishness. So find the middle ground because luck will find you there, too.

4. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is simple and sweet. If you are single, spend time with your loved ones and friends, hyping yourself up and enjoying yourself to the fullest. It will trigger a glow-up inside you, which will join with your good luck and make your attractiveness soar through the roof like never before. Just remember: this luck will bring both butterflies and moths to you!

If you are in a relationship, make some solid plans with your significant other this week that engage both of you and bring out the love between you. Whether it's a dinner date, a trip to a weekend resort, a spa day, or playing video games, do what makes sense to both of you. Luck will find you on that path.

5. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, your luck in love this week is a bit weird. It will help you end energetic ties to exes and other people from your past who are holding you back (consciously or unconsciously) from your happy ever after. It will happen swiftly and decisively, though. It will all work out for the best in the end.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to look closer at your relationship with your significant other this week. Something needs to change here. Maybe you need to take the next step and deepen your connection. Or maybe you need to have a heart-to-heart talk about an ongoing issue. Your luck in love this week demands that you address this. Because when you do, luck will bloom and blossom for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.