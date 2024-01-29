3 Zodiac Signs Should Not Confide In A Friend On January 30, 2024

In the same way that in a moment of desire, we end up making a regrettable mistake that we carry with us for the rest of our lives, so, too, comes the secret that we accidentally reveal...in a moment of trust. That trust vanishes, however, the minute we share our deepest, darkest secret with this one friend, and whether or not this friend is trustworthy or not, it stays with us and bothers us immeasurably.

January 30, 2024, comes with the transit of Moon trine Pluto, and for three zodiac signs, we get it into our minds that we want to break out of our former selves and transform into new and wonderful human beings. Part of what makes the definition of 'wonderful' to us is the idea of trusting others more. We may find that in the past, we've been way too private, and now that Moon trine Pluto is here, we want to expose ourselves a little more because we are a little more vulnerable to friends so that we can experience life more.

Big mistake. We can do all of this without letting people know our biggest secrets. There is nothing about sharing a secret that actually makes a person feel better; we're just going on the idea that we 'think' it should, but all it ends up doing is giving the other person leverage over us while holding on to something we hope they'll never divulge to another living being.

Zodiac signs that should not confide in a friend on January 30, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There are moments in your life when you feel that if only you could just share it all with someone...a friend, a lover...then you'd be free of this burden of secrecy, as it has become a burden for you and one you are tired of holding on to for what feels like a life sentence. On January 30, 2024, you will be with a good friend of yours, and during the transit of Moon trine Pluto, you will believe that the time is right to let this person in on what you've been holding on to all this time.

Sharing your secret with this person was and is, indeed, a good idea. However, you may not feel all that comfortable with it once it's out in the open. There is nothing you need to fear as this person really is a true friend, and not only are they not judging you, they are not about to tell your secret to anyone, so let them fade from your worries, if you can, Virgo. What troubles you on this day, January 30, 2024, is that the feeling of relief doesn't come. You still have this secret, and even though you've shared it, you still feel as though you need to carry its weight.

It's not as if you totally regret sharing it with your friend; it's that it doesn't change anything in your life, and so what you're really dealing with on this day, January 30, 2024, is the anticlimactic knowledge that nothing changes. And that's how Moon trine Pluto works; it shows you that change can happen, but you must keep your expectations in check.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

So much of this day goes to the paranoid thoughts you entertain, as you can't stop imagining what's going on in the mind of the friend whom you've just shared your most intimate secret with. You instantly regret sharing this secret as now you feel more vulnerable than ever around this person, and even though they more than likely do not care as much as you do, you can't help but get lost in thought, imagining only the worst when it comes to this friend and their reaction to your secret.

It's all OK, Sagittarius, and you really have nothing to worry about. During Moon trine Pluto, it's only natural to think something gigantic and earth-shattering has happened simply because you've let the cat out of the bag, but do not worry; your friend isn't taking it all that seriously, and they absolutely will hold on to your secret with respect for you. They aren't going to share it with anyone else, as it's not as important to them as it is to you.

What you can't help but feel during the transit of Moon trine Pluto is that this will somehow change their perception of you, which it is not. You are judging yourself too harshly, and now that someone else knows this secret side of you, you can't help but stand in judgment on yourself. Do yourself a solid Sagittarius and let it go. Don't make this into a bigger thing than it needs to be. You expressed yourself, that's all. No one is hating you for it. You are OK...know this.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During Moon trine Pluto on January 30, 2024, you may feel as though you did the wrong thing by sharing a secret about yourself with a friend. You don't know why you opened your mouth, as now you feel as though your friends is silently judging you for all you're worth. You feel vulnerable as if you really shouldn't have let this breech be known; you think your friend will instantly make a fool out of you for your past actions but know this, Capricorn: you are safe.

Moon trine Pluto is the kind of transit that makes you feel like the world is about to crumble, but no such thing will happen. What you may find occurring on January 30, 2024, is that you are suddenly faced with a crisis of consciousness; you said it 'out loud.' You voiced your secret outside of your own head and that's heavy for you to deal with. It's OK, though; while you may regret it, you must know you are safe. Your friend is to be trusted.

This is key; your friend is to be trusted. Know this as fact. You are in no trouble, and none of this will come back at you. You may be experiencing guilt or remorse during Moon trine Pluto, but that doesn't mean it's real or about to come down on your head. You simply shared a secret that meant a lot to you, and now that it's out in the open, you need to take your time trusting that this act will eventually free you. That's a good thing!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.