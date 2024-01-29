Love Is Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 30, 2024

What creates the atmosphere for luck in love on this day, January 30, 2024 lies in the fact that because we have the transit of Moon square Venus at our backs, we can work with the obstacles that we see holding us down where our love lives are concerned. We might see that during Moon square Venus, we feel as though things are being put into our way, to obstruct us, but we will also see how this day has us rising to the challenge.

If there is something that must be confronted in our love relationship, then it's best done on a day that has Moon square Venus in it, and January 30, 2024 may provide these three zodiac signs with the perfect set of opportunities to rise above the obstacles that be. We are braver than we thought on this day, and we will utilize this courage.

What makes us lucky in love on January 30, 2024 is that we see the challenges that lie before us as opportunities to show our partners that we are not afraid. There's real 'luck' involved here and it lies in the fact that we are able to show both our partners and ourselves that we are not going to back down, and that we see obstacles as steps on the ladder to success.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 30, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If getting to the point is part of your plan on this day, January 30, 2024, understand that, yes, you will achieve your goal, but that it may cause a little friction between you and your partner if success is to be a part of this plan. You know that you are very much in love with this person, and you absolutely treasure their presence in your life, and during transits like Moon square Venus, you will see that it's best to be truthful and come out with all the secrets you keep.

What this day, January 30, 2024, may bring is great good fortune regarding how you proceed with your love relationship. You may feel hesitant at first, but you'll also see that the more open you are with your partner, the easier the idea of true communication becomes. There is much success that comes with courage on this day, and during Moon square Venus, bravery is supported and encouraged.

You'll notice that your partner is much smarter than you gave them credit for as they are not the shy and unresponsive person you may have considered them to be during a confrontation. The two of you will argue in the name of love on this day, January 30, 2024, and the results will be worth the effort in getting to this outcome. What you do today can change your love life for the better. Good on you, Cancer.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have noticed that since the year began, you and your partner are starting to grow more comfortable with each other, and yet that familiarity can also be grating at times. You wanted this, and yet, you have your moments of fear, thinking that the mystery will be dissolved into routine and mundane actions; you are growing acclimated to your partner's lifestyle, and you are questioning whether or not this is what you wish to happen.

However, on January 30, 2024, you will find that you are also simultaneously growing more comfortable with all of it, and this surprises you, as this is just the kind of thing that can happen during the transit of Moon square Venus. What you didn't expect was that you'd turn around and start to like the familiarity, and what you anticipated would be boring or mundane was actually quite fun and relaxing.

What makes this day so lucky for you, Libra, is that it's not what you expected, and that makes you happy. So, you can be surprised after all, it seems, and that's what keeps you feeling as though you won't be bored by it. It feels like maybe you're 'growing up,' doesn't it, Libra? It looks like you can 'settle' into a relationship and actually love the feeling of being settled. Who knew? What a positive change in your life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

An odd pattern has started to develop in your love life, and it's one that you aren't that sure you like. During the transit of Moon square Venus, you will find that if you don't speak up, your thoughts will get 'lost in the sauce', and before you know it, everything you and your partner will be doing together will be as a result of you not speaking up and them calling all the shots. You love this person, and they love you, and you realize that on January 30, 2024, you have to say something.

What you say is what will alter the trajectory of your love relationship, but don't be afraid to speak up, as you have to remember that your partner doesn't necessarily want to be 'the boss' here. They have merely stepped into this position to relieve you of taking responsibility. If you are open with your feelings, they will be incredibly relieved by your ability to own your emotions.

You'll see that during the transit of Moon square Venus, you are able to do what you need to do without fear of recriminations. You are beloved by your partner, and your opinion matters. It's never been any other way. So, march right into that conversation, knowing that this is exactly what your partner has made space for. You are loved Pisces. Your partner has been waiting for this. Give yourself the gift of speech.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.