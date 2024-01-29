5 Zodiac Signs With Happy Horoscopes On January 30, 2024

The old makes way for the new today, on January 30, 2024. Not because it's the second-last day of the month but because the energy is shifting and gearing up for a powerful change. Perhaps Pluto in Aquarius is the cause of it. Perhaps it's Uranus in Taurus. Whatever the reason might be, the best thing you can do now is listen to your inner voice and trust the signs and synchronicities around you.

Of course, five zodiac signs — Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Aquarius, and Pisces – will have the best horoscopes under this powerful influence today. But there's something here for the rest of the signs, too.

With the Moon in Libra standing out as the cosmic benefactor, the best way to invite and embrace this change would be to slow down and be more mindful.

Let the energies flow around and through you. Let it ease the way forward until the transition phase gives way to the new normal.

Those who are mindful of their wishes and desires and the reality of the world and the people around them will fare the best under these scenarios. Moon opposite Neptune in Pisces adds weight to this message by reminding us that transition periods don't have to be mind-numbingly boring or tense. Just let your creative side come out and play. It will make the experience all that more beautiful and invigorating. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 30, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 30, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 6 pm

A look into the future is the essence of the day, Virgo. So grab your favorite journal and write to your heart's content what you would like the future to hold for you. The universe is listening and will grant your wishes.

Dancing is also indicated for you today as an activity that will bring you joy, catharsis, and alignment with your cosmic blessings. So dance to your heart's content, too. And, if you feel called to, invite your loved ones to join you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Spending time with loved ones

Best time of the day: 7 am

Tears have power, Cancer. Never allow anyone to convince you otherwise. And, if possible, allow yourself to breathe easily and just release a few to unburden yourself. Your psychic powers are heightened at this time, and so are your manifestation abilities. Your tears can be a bridge between the two.

Also, spend time with your loved ones today if you can, whether in person, over the phone, or some other means. The cosmic forces are allowing you to share your good luck with them, so proximity of all kinds will work its magic now.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Exercise

Best time of the day: 2 - 4 pm

Leo, you are a force to be reckoned with. Anyone who doesn't realize that is either jealous or deluded. So lean into your greatness today and allow yourself to do something different or heart-centered. It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but that's okay. It should be yours.

You will also benefit from a bout of exercising. It can be cardio at the gym, a walk in the park, a swim, or even yoga. Let your body move and exert its presence in the world. Those of you who have psychometric abilities may gather some intriguing insights this way, too.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Green foods

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Aquarius, the energy today urges you to be brave and not hide away from the world even if you feel morose, low, and disheartened. Find it within yourself to keep moving forward because you have the strength of the cosmos backing you up now. You cannot fail even if your hormones tell you otherwise.

You can bolster yourself by eating green foods today and adding more to your regular diet. This will have a grounding effect on you, too, in case you are not very good at sitting still in one place.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Yellow foods

Best time of the day: 10 am/pm

Your celebrity era is here, Pisces. So lean into it and allow yourself to soak up the world's goodwill. Big or small, if you have done something that is being lauded, accept the praise and the pats on the back. Humility does not mean destroying your self-esteem and never enjoying the fruits of your labor.

Weirdly, you will benefit from eating yellow-colored foods today. It can be a slice of pineapple cake or a dish featuring yellow bell peppers. Yellow is the name of the game.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.