Love Is Luckiest This Week For These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs

Love can bloom in the most unexpected of places under the most unexpected of scenarios. Are you ready to embark on this whimsical journey with the help of luck? The energy this week, between January 29 - February 4, 2024, urges you to know what you want before you set out so you can follow the breadcrumbs to your happy ever after.

Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs stand to gain the most this week in their love life — namely, Horse, Goat, Rooster, Dog and Rat. That doesn't mean fate has forgotten the rest of the signs.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Mountain over Heaven (#26), changing to Heaven over Fire (#13). Its message is a simple one — be ready to drop your ways if you truly want to experience the heights of love and the wonder of being seen for who you truly are. Stubbornness is better suited for a solitary life (not that there's anything wrong with being solo). But, in love, one must consider the other person's wishes and desires (and vice versa) while holding on to one's own.

That middle ground will allow two people (or more, if that's how you swing) to walk together through life while facing challenges and celebrating victories. Would you like that? Luck can bring it to you. You better know your mind first, lest you regret what you wished for. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of January 29 - February 4.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love January 29 - February 4, 2024:

1. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your luck in love this week will enhance your stakes in matters of the heart. If you are single, you are encouraged to take things slowly, but keep your dearest wishes at the forefront of your mind as you engage with people romantically or go on dates. Luck will flash in when you least expect it and do you a good turn. Maybe even get you out of heavy traffic before you miss something golden.

If you are in a relationship, don't shoulder all the household responsibilities yourself (or vice versa). Your luck in love is strong at this time and will bless you beautifully if you and your partner keep communication lines open and work with each other as a team. Special deliveries are guaranteed, too!

2. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, if you are single, your luck in love this week will heighten your self-esteem and confidence. So be bold, dress boldly, and walk with your head held high. Luck will place the right person on your path at the right time, and they will be blown off their feet by your presence when they see you.

If you are in a relationship, make time for intimacy and fun games with your partner this week. Luck will bless you when you do. You can also boost this good luck by letting your creative side come out of the closet or wherever you have been hiding it all this while!

3. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, if you are single, your luck in love will help you find catharsis this week. So lean into this energy and allow your soul to heal and become whole. You may benefit from a cord-cutting ritual, too. You are essentially clearing the way for a beautiful new love to come into your life when the Lunar New Year is officially here.

If you are in a relationship, make sure to sit with your partner and talk before you decide upon the big things in life, whether it's purchasing a TV, enrolling in an education program, investing your money or buying health insurance. Your lives are entwined now because you chose to entwine it. If you honor that, luck will continue to bring new opportunities and open new doors for both of you.

4. Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dog, if you are single, your luck in love this week urges you to take charge and go where your heart leads you. You will find yourself on intriguing paths and meeting intriguing people if you do this. Just be open-minded and confident. Now's the time to express your feelings with courage.

If you are in a relationship, luck will help you resolve conflicts, both old and new, this week. So lean into this energy and pay attention to the signs and synchronicities! The more you trust fate at this time, the heartier your relationship will become. You will also benefit from exchanging couple's bracelets this week to anchor your love.

5. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, if you are single, be open and receptive this week regarding your love life. The cosmic forces are conspiring in your favor right now and will bring you everything you need without any effort on your part. Just make sure you dress well wherever you go because you never know when you may crash into the one!

If you are in a relationship, now's the time to think about the long-term and make plans with your significant other. Luck will help strengthen your bond ahead of the Lunar New Year 2024 and will surprise you with events and opportunities to take everything further. Let serendipity wow you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.