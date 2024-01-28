3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Adversity On January 29, 2024

January 29, 2024, brings us the remnants of self-judgment that we put on ourselves for not living up to some ideal that we had in mind at the top of the month. We've got the transit of the Moon opposite Neptune, which is pushing us into our minds. This means we can't stop thinking about what we 'haven't accomplished at this point, and for three zodiac signs, it really bugs us.

On this day, January 29, 2024, there's just too much mental aggravation, and we might even recognize it as excessive and possibly even worthless. When has that ever stopped us from torturing ourselves, especially when our self-worth is concerned? The truth is, we really want to rise above this kind of ridiculous thinking. Yet, as Al Pacino said in The Godfather 3, "They keep dragging me back."

In our case, however, the 'they' part refers to pressures and old memories. Those memories keep on dragging us back, and 'back' is a place that only exists in the mind. That's why the Moon opposite Neptune is so strong and effective. It deals directly with the mind, and being that it's in opposition to the Moon, we can count on it for negative side effects. We'll get by, it's fine. So will these three zodiac signs once the day is done.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 29, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

So far, you've done a very good job creating a positive environment for you and your romantic partner, and the last thing you want to know is that your old reliable friend, self-doubt, is coming around to remind you that 'everything falls apart, remember?' You really have had it with this 'old friend' as they always seem to come around at the most inappropriate times, meaning, just as you start to truly trust everything once again, as you will be feeling on this day, January 29, 2024.

You might find that you are a little more vulnerable during the transit of Moon opposite Neptune, and you aren't fond of the idea that you've come so far only to be tripped on by feelings of self-doubt... especially when you aren't in doubt of anything! That's what gets you. It's as if, due to the presence of Moon opposite Neptune, you are pulling all the worst thoughts out of your mind simply because you're used to doing this ... even though you feel good and secure about everything.

So, this day is sacrificed to your mind, as you can't let a good thing just 'be.' You want very much to relax and enjoy this wonderful person, and you want to know that you really did overcome your battle with self-worth... while you have done a great job with this, Gemini, and you know you'll be fine very shortly, you can't help but go backward... just a little, on this day. Remember who you are. Remember how strong and beautiful you really are.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Every time you feel like you're just getting ahead, the occasional 'day like this' comes by to drag you back, and that's how you'll feel on January 29, 2024. You have come so far, and you've tried so hard ... on so many levels, too. What you have to keep in mind is that while the Moon opposite Neptune is in the sky, making you feel as though the world is ganging up on you, no such thing is happening, Libra. You are just vulnerable, and you're more than likely feeling down due to poor sleeping habits.

Knowing that everything really is OK, you may even laugh at yourself on this day, January 28, 2024, simply because you aren't even sure you buy into your own sad story. Yet, you can't shake that weepy feeling, as if something is waiting for you around the corner, ready to pounce. What's going on is that your vulnerability is playing mind games with you. You are safe, secure and in good shape.

What you can do to remedy this situation is to understand that you're not a machine and that even you need to pull away to claim some 'me time.' You also have to make sure you get some sleep, Libra. Yes, you are super creative and you run yourself ragged all night long, getting into one project after the next, but you need to be kind to yourself as well so that you can bring that Libra WOW back, as we need you. Treat yourself well, and get some quality sleep. Put down that cell phone!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing you want to get into on this day, January 29, 2024, is a session where all you do is discover new disappointments about yourself. During the transit of the Moon opposite Neptune, it's hard to avoid, especially when you're an Aquarius, but it would suit your emotional state much better if you just backed away from the self-put downs. You know you don't do this in front of people, so why do it to yourself when you're all alone?

You have enough self-esteem to show others that you are cool and confident, but when you're on your own, as you might be during Moon opposite Neptune on January 29, 2024, you will pull out all the stops and go for your own throat, deciding that you are the cause for all the woes of the world. Oh, you know that's not true, and in a way, this transit pushes you toward indulging in negative thinking.

What you can do to combat this is to recognize that you aren't always like this. You need to find the balance here, and by understanding yourself as being all the way on one side of the pole, you'll realize that on the other side, you're this brilliant, happy person. So, it's about seeing the total picture of who you are. If you're down, you know that you are also 'up,' so think about being up, knowing that this is part of who you are, too.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.