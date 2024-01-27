Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest All Week For These 3 Zodiac Signs

There's something about leaving January and entering February that stirs us up; we really are moving forward in the year, and we need to take it seriously now. There's a very big tendency to talk a good game at the beginning of the year about how we promise to do this, that and the other things in terms of resolutions. Still, often, we wait for February to show so that we can really get down to business.

What's going on in love between January 29 - February 4, 2024? We allow the momentum to take us now. We might not have revved up our engines on the first week of January, but now we feel as though it's time to get our heads in the game, and for these three zodiac signs, the game we play is the game of love.

This week brings us the Sun trine Moon, the Moon in harmony with Venus, the Libra Moon, the Sagittarius Moon, and the Moon trine Saturn. All of these transits will influence and guide three zodiac signs into a better understanding of what they need in love and how to create a better environment for love to thrive in already established relationships.

Love horoscopes are luckiest all week for these three zodiac signs, January 29 - February 4, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

"Shut up and put your money where your mouth is ... " That's basically how it goes for you this week, Aries, as you will find that from January 29 - February 4, 2024, it's all about 'show me,' and very little 'promise me.' You are quite the realist now, and you feel completely justified in being this way. February is just about to start, and you want proof of the pudding, as they say, and you want it in the form of real love.

No longer are you willing to put up with your partner's idea of 'let's wait a little.' Wait for what? The end of the world? A better day? Money? Nope, you're not buying the excuses from your romantic partner's repertoire. You want to know that what you two have is real and that they will bet their life on it. You are not joking around, and from January 29 - February 4, 2024, your partner will know it very clearly.

With Moon square Venus falling at the same time as Sun trine Moon, you will not only be equipped with mega-confidence, but you'll believe in yourself as well, which is not always a thing with you. Yes, you might be strong, but you've shown that you can be just as insecure. Moon and Venus struts on in and lets you feel as though you are in the position to demand, and demand you will ... because you're worth it.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The end of January starts pumping in the major optimistic feelings as the Libra Moon sets you up with confidence and the ability to see the future. Moon square Venus lets you finally believe that you are a part of this 'love thing' and that you have a chance at it now that you're a diehard believer in yourself and love itself. It's during the Sagittarius Moon at the end of the week, January 29 - February 4, 2024, that really shows you that success in love is what you are here for.

What makes you feel so comfortable about your own love life is that it finally occurs to you that you don't have to do anything in any particular way and that you can retain your autonomy. During the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, you will feel very free, and your vision of where you want to be in love and life will seem very doable and realistic. You have hope, in love, for the first time in a very long time.

So, whether you are in a relationship or just looking, this week brings you a fantastic mindset for being open to new things and diving into the experience of love itself. You want to be happy; you want to stop trying to convince yourself that love is a great thing, and you just want to know it because this week, it sure does feel like the right way to go. This is a lucky week for you, Sagittarius. Believe in it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There is nothing to stop you from feeling the full brunt of the love that's in your heart on this day for the person that love is directed at, and wow, when you go all out, you are unstoppable. You are so madly in love with someone that you might not be able to know when you stop and when they begin.

You will have an opportunity to merge with this person in a unique way during the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024.

What's going on is that at the top of the week, you've got Moon trine Uranus to let you know that you only do things your way, and with Mars trine Uranus occurring on that same day, it only bolsters your idea that the person you love is worthy of the intense attention you give them.

With Moon opposite Uranus coming around at the end of the week, you'll know that you will always do things that are unconventional and odd to others, which is why you prefer the company of the person you love ... because they totally get you and accept you as you are.

It's the last week of January, and you are ready to start enjoying life, as this month has been a doozie for you, Aquarius. Still, when life beckons, you follow its call, and during the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, you are going to feel as if you are on a mission to love this person, to make them feel good, and to allow their love into your life. You feel lucky and privileged now, knowing that gratitude is part of the plan here.

