3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On January 27, 2024

January 27, 2024, presents us with an interesting set of ideas. Because we have the transit of Mercury conjunct Mars to guide us, we will find that we are very adamant about manifesting those ideas as reality. This transit is fierce; it's not mincing words. It's all about forceful communication, and it takes no prisoners. It's what 'gets things done,' and even though it sounds like a scary prospect, it's just the thing three zodiac signs need in order to improve love relationships.

With Mercury conjunct with Mars in our toolbox, we are able to cut to the chase. We do not see our partners as terrifying and unapproachable people. We see them as people we love and respect. This transit also enables us to see ourselves in the same light, which allows us to speak freely and get to the point. We respect ourselves enough during Mercury conjunct Mars to be fearless in our approach to communicating with our partners.

We will cross that border on this day. We will say what we've wanted to say on this day. January 27, 2024, allows us to get it all out of our system, knowing that we are steering this toward success and love. It's a good day.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 27, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Being in a relationship is most certainly a learning experience for you, as you've gone through so many stages in this romance that you feel as though you're becoming an expert. What you've come to know is that if any relationship, whether it is familial, friendship or romantic, there has to be a healthy back and forth, communication-wise. All parties have to be able to take responsibility for their feelings and talk about them if the relationship is to work.

You know that you've been through the days when you were scared to talk and days when you spoke up and said the wrong thing at the wrong time; you've learned that timing is everything and that not all things need to be spoken about. However, when there is something that needs to be said aloud, as January 27, 2024, will reveal, you will find that you're able to come up with your end of the bargain in words and deeds.

During the transit of Mercury conjunct Mars, you are ready to confront your partner with a few meaningful but loving conversation items, and the time for this kind of communication is right. Mercury conjunct Mars allows for the flow of information in a very direct and strong way, not to offend, but most definitely to inform. You will find that on January 27, 2024, you will have great luck informing your partner of something that's been on your mind.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Now that we're really in the flow of this new year, you feel as though you want to adopt some new rules when it comes to how both you and your romantic partner communicate together. You've seen how lack of communication really takes things backward and that this is how all your misinterpretations begin; you no longer want this in your life, and you see the way out, and it is quite simple: talk. Speak up. Listen.

On January 27, 2024, you'll have the help of the transit Mercury conjunct Mars, which exists for the purpose of speeding things along while stopping for nothing. This is like a runaway train that you have to get on board so that you can take over and steer it in the right direction. During this transit, Mercury conjunct Mars, and you will not want this train to gain momentum without you being in control of it.

If anything being in a relationship has done for you, it's that it's given you a reality check on how you communicate your thoughts to a partner who will definitely receive them well. This is a primo opportunity for you; you have someone who loves you and accepts whatever you bring, so knowing this, you can feel safe and secure with whatever it is that you want to talk about on this day, January 27, 2024. This day brings luck and liberation.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have seen so many instances in your life where your lack of communication really turned against you. If only you had opened your mouth if only you didn't back down out of some kind of fear of rejection ... and yet, you did. However, you have also learned from this, and while that lesson was a hard one, you know now that if you are to maintain the good vibe that your relationship has right now, on this day, January 27, 2024, then you're going to have to be brave enough to express yourself.

We would think a Sagittarius would have trouble expressing themselves, and yet, not every Sagittarius is the same. Some of us are not as courageous as others are, and during this day's transit, Mercury conjunct Mars, we will find it within ourselves to stand up and join the herd. When we are emboldened by a transit as strong as this one, we listen, we perk up, we join in.

Mercury conjunct Mars isn't here to let things ride; it's here to snap us out of our dream world and remind us that we have to participate and if having a long-term relationship is something that we're actually serious about. We have to do the work, and so much of that work relies on open communication and honesty. This is the day we come right out with it, and we will see that January 27, 2024, is indeed a day for luck in love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.