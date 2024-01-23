5 Zodiac Signs With The Most Hopeful Horoscopes On January 24

It's a true blessing when one is surrounded by friends and family who support us and want us to succeed in the world. It's something that must never be taken for granted. The astrological energy on January 24, 2024, urges you to be aware of this reality and not be sad if you haven't found your soul tribe yet. There's still time; and there is hope.

Of course, five zodiac signs — Cancer, Leo, Pisces, Scorpio and Libra — will have the best horoscopes under this influence. There's something to be positive about for the rest of the zodiac signs, too!

With Sun in Aquarius opposite Moon in Cancer-Leo standing out as the main astrological driver of the day, we are urged to find the balance point between our head and our head. Maybe what you want and what your well-wishers want for you are not so different. Maybe miscommunication is murking up the stream.

Find a way to close that gap. Mars conjunct Mercury in Capricorn will lend you support on this endeavor and help you explain your perspective without conflict. Just make sure to stay true to your values and not give in to people-pleasing tendencies!

Since there's a Full Moon on January 25, you will also benefit from preparing for a Full Moon ritual on this day. Grab your ritual supplies and bookmark the meditation track you want to use (if any). It's now or never. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 24, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 24, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Divination

Best time of the day: 2 - 4 pm

Cancer, be on the lookout for signs and synchronicities today as you go about your day. There's something almost supernatural about the energy here for you as if the universe wants to speak to you directly. Whatever you observe, note it down somewhere. It will make it easier to put together the clues and figure out what you need to know.

You can also dabble with divination to get to the heart of things. Just remember that these cryptic messages are a helping hand and a nudge in the right direction, so even if you feel disconcerted by something, try to keep an open mind.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Interacting with flowers

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Leo, wedding bells are ringing ... or maybe it's an air of everlasting commitment? You are urged to think long-term about your romantic life today. It will, directly or indirectly, impact the quality of the rest. Your blessings here depend on you being savvy about who's taking you for a ride and who's actually in it for the long haul.

As long as you trust the signs around you, you will be fine. The cosmic forces are rooting for your success. Some of you will find it easier to engage with this energy while interacting with flowers or floral scents. Just gravitate towards that which brings you peace.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Art & painting

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Pisces, sometimes it's great to go with the flow, but other times (like today), you are urged to take the reins of your own life and choose your path forward. The cosmic forces are supportive of you, whatever your decision might be. But you must choose this of your own free will.

Also, if you feel called to, engage with drawing or painting in some capacity. It will allow your intuitive side to come to the fore. Doodling is another great way to unearth messages from your subconscious or trigger your psychic gifts.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Shadow work

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Scorpio, let your occult side take the reins today. You are onto something big and bold, and this side of you will help you engage with this phase of life better. That means if you feel unsure about an acquaintance or a piece of information received from somewhere, trust that inner knowing. The cosmic forces are heightening your intuition to help you move forward with greater precision.

Doing "shadow work" is also indicated for you today. It can mean different things to different people, but in essence, this activity will help you reach deep within and truly understand the nature of your soul.

5. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Goal-setting

Best time of the day: 8 am

Libra, the energy today urges you to be more "nerdy" while you engage with people socially. Whether you discuss a book you've recently read, rave about a TV series that's going viral now, or discuss something political, let your intellectual side take the driving seat. Intriguing insights and pleasant surprises await you on this path.

You will also benefit from setting goals for the near future today or outlining the exact path you wish to take to a decided destination. Don't let the spirit of procrastination stop you!

