5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On January 21, 2024

Hard work will pay off on January 21, 2024. Five zodiac signs will benefit the most under this influence — namely, Aries, Leo, Pisces, Taurus, and Capricorn. Before we get to their horoscopes, let's take a look at the general messages of the day.

First of all, Moon conjunct Vesta Retrograde in Gemini is the primary astrological blessing. It's reminding us that sometimes it's okay to be "wishy-washy" before you take a stand. It's only called so because it appears so to others. To the individual, it may be a quest to understand the intricacies of the situation lest one make a bad decision that is not aligned with the facts and the heart.

Moon and Vesta's relationship to Sun in Aquarius is also highlighted, adding weight to the previous message. It's okay not to be "cool" if you know what you are doing. The rest of the world doesn't always have to be privy to all your thoughts and reasonings.

Finally, Mars conjunct Mercury in Capricorn urges us to be more careful about our plans and actions when our goals are important and life-altering. After all, wouldn't it be annoying to work hard and climb the metaphorical mountain only to realize you climbed the wrong one? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 21, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the 'very' best horoscopes on January 21, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 11 am - 2 pm

Aries, the energy has a rustic and relaxed feel to it for you. You will benefit from taking it easy, focusing on self-care activities, and just, in general, laying about like a friendly couch potato. Everyone deserves a break, no matter the time of the year. So don't feel guilty about this. It's a gift for you from the universe.

Also, if you feel the desire to obsess about and focus on just one or two things, go for it, whether that leads to a video game marathon, binge-watching a new K-drama, or coming up with new outfit combinations while creating a mountain of clothes on your bed, do whatever makes you feel good.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Personal reflections

Best time of the day: 3 am/pm

Leo, it's great to have friends who genuinely love and care for you and want to go along with plans that are favored by everyone (especially if you don't oppose those plans, really). Still, the energy urges you to take a step back and focus on yourself exclusively. Don't feel guilty about this or label self-care as selfish.

Spend this time on personal reflections, whether about your past, present or future. You are on the verge of leveling up and will benefit from this exercise. You can even wear a clear quartz pendant to help you energetically in this regard.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn & Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Divination

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

The old will give way to the new, Pisces. You happen to be on the victorious end of that dynamic. Cheers to that! You have the firm support of the cosmic forces at this time, so don't second-guess yourself or hold yourself or your talents back. Now's the time to move forward with purpose and pride.

Also, if you feel called to, engage with divination, whether through tarot readings on YouTube, visiting a palmistry expert or gazing into a crystal ball yourself. Intriguing messages await you straight from the source.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Immerse in nature

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 am

Taurus, the day's energy has a fairytale-esque feel to it for you. Some of you may literally feel as if you are stuck in a story of grand proportions. Hold fast to your wits and ride this wave. You have the cosmic forces on your side and will emerge victorious no matter how many dragons you have to slay in the process and how many "villagers" you have to rescue.

Interestingly, you are also encouraged to immerse yourself in nature. It will help you stay grounded and understand what truly lies within your soul.

5. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Scheduling

Best time of the day: 7 am

Capricorn, good things come to those who are unafraid to seize their destiny. Remember this because you will come across opportunities that may cause your self-esteem issues to flare up and personal doubts to cloud your mind. You deserve it as much as any other self-respecting individual. So don't be afraid!

Also, if you have big plans for the future, you will benefit from making thorough plans right now, right down to the minute. It's not overkill if the destination is truly important.

