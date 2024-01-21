3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love Horoscope On January 22, 2024

Interestingly enough, we have a squared transit on this day, January 22, 2024, that could end up being so beneficial to lovers around the world that we may find that learning the hard way is the way to go.

We are, of course, talking about the transit of Moon opposite Venus, which could produce a strong need for compromise, and that, of course, is not everybody's ideal state.

Nonetheless, on January 22, 2024, we will come to understand that if we are able to give in and compromise, we will find that we are able to tap into a place where love flows so much more freely. The idea of compromise doesn't threaten us, nor do we feel depleted by having to 'give in.'

This day is dedicated to balancing emotions and real relationships, feeling strong attachments to our partners, and being sensitive to their needs. We are open to creating a harmonious home life where both parties are happy with the way things are going and can look forward to more and more of the same.

During Moon opposite Venus, we feel attractive and we can see very clearly how attractive our partners are. Indeed.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 20, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

We're going to get things done on this day, January 22, 2024. when those things have something to do with communicating to your romantic partner what you are truly feeling, then consider this day a success.

During Moon opposite Venus, you are only too happy to work towards a goal, and the goal of the day is to express yourself ... without offending your loved one. This, for you, could be a real 'feat.'

The compromise mentioned above is one that you have come to understand as something 'you' need to bring into your life, as you are very used to having it all go your way. What you've closed your eyes to is that your way is not the only way, but there's a stellar realization in this for you and that's the one that tells you that you can compromise and still have it all, basically. You may have to give up a few things, but other, better things will replace them.

During the transit of Moon opposite Venus, you will be happy to see that both you and your partner can agree on many things and that it's all about talking it out so that you can both see where you are going.

You feel as though you WANT to be open to your partner's needs on this day, January 22, 2024, and that they can be trusted when it comes to choosing interesting ideas to pursue in the context of the relationship. This day allows you to see your partner as an important decision-maker, which should take the pressure off of you, Gemini.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

After going through a real conflict with your romantic partner, you'll find that on this day, January 22, 2024, you and your person are much more at ease than ever before. You are at an all-time high for compatibility, and now that you've gotten so much out of your system, you can finally relate to each other as people.

The war is over and now you can relax into the interesting transit of Moon opposite Venus, which brings peace and understanding. You never wanted to give in, Leo; you held your ground for so long that you came to realize that it was you who couldn't grasp the concept of compromise.

This showed you that you were stuck, and you don't like thinking of yourself as someone who can't grow or learn. It meant a lot for you to get yourself out of that state, and you did it, Leo. You worked hard on being able to compromise, and in the long run, you saw that it actually worked FOR you.

So, this day, January 22, 2024, has you feeling great love for the person who put up with you all this time. It's not as if you weren't giving; you were and are the most generous there is. What you weren't was open to change, and during Moon opposite Venus, you'll see that change isn't that bad after all and that the changes you come to accept are worthwhile and very, very loving.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Moon opposite Venus works on your sense of gratitude as you may find that on this day, January 22, 2024, your partner really has shown you what they are made of when it comes to your romantic life together. You are conscious of your vigor, and you know now that you haven't always been fair to the person you love and cherish. You may even believe that you've taken advantage of them, believing they somehow 'owe' you.

Your lack of compromise has now softened, and this is because the transit of Moon opposite Venus works on your ability to change and adapt. The power trip of getting what you want is no longer something you wish to uphold.

You are ready to compromise and you are dead serious about showing your partner that you aren't stuck in one place and that you recognize the error of your ways. You are willing to change, to grow and to thrive.

During Moon opposite Venus, you see where you went wrong, and you are willing to own it and work on it. There's much to do and you will get to it as time goes on, but you've also come to see that the person you are with is truly a treasure and that they are not there 'for your pleasure' only. This is a living human being who needs your love and respect, and as of this day, January 22, 2024, you are willing to give them this concession.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.